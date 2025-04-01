Manqoba Mngqithi, former coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, recently flaunted his R1.75 million wristwatch in a viral picture on social media

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi showed off his expensive wristwatch in a recent picture that went viral on social media.

The South African tactician is rated among the top earning coaches in the Premier Soccer League and he recently returned to his former club Lamontville Golden Arrows after being sacked by the Brazilians.

Since returning to the Backheel Boys, the team have rejuvenated and recently defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership, to keep them within the touching distance of competing in the MTN8 at the beginning of next season.

Manqoba Mngqithi went viral on social media after the price of his wristwatch was unveiled. Photo: @Masandawana.

Mngqithi flaunts his R1.75 million wristwatch

According to a recent post by @MillionMnisi on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mngqithi was seen wearing a golden Audemars Piguet Royal Oak in one of the pictures snapped during a press conference.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is reportedly worth R1.75 million, which is invariable 95,215 in US dollars.

Manqoba Mngqithi shows off his R1.75 Million Audemars Piguet Royal Oak wristwatch on social media. Photo: @goldenarrowsfc1 and @MillionMnisi.

The South African coach reportedly earned close to R700,000 monthly during his time with Sundowns and he definitely could afford to don an expensive wristwatch like Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

The picture and the amount of wristwatch sparked different reactions from South Africans on social media, with most of them debating about the price and if he's rich enough to afford such an expensive item.

Reactions as Mngqithi flaunts his R1.75 million wristwatch

QRoger_03 implied:

"Coaches like Jose Riverio won't be happy when they see this."

Khitletsi said:

"Motsepe money going to waste!"

juristicpilot added:

"He worked for team that pays 🤝 Kompela drives a lamboghini."

Reginald Mangena wrote:

"He'll never lose money on that AP it has increased 5% since he bought it...."

W_Shabangu shared:

"So this is why they call it a Golden handshake."

NMokhitli32313 reacted:

"He has worked hard for it and he is still working hard 💪💯🤘🤘o shapile chiefs last week 😂😂."

Moshebi_Thulo responded:

"He earned ~700k a month at Downs… for him it’s a few months salary 😅"

Thembinkosi Nkosi said:

"Bro used to earn like R700K/monthly so it's like 3months salary I once earned R4K a month and had a R11K item too 😃"

Popiro2023 analysed:

"It's an investment, same with shares, unit trusts, gold, cows, bitcoin, classic cars, art, jewelery, watches... All are forms of holding the value of fiat currency."

