South African teenager Oratilwe Phiri is making waves on the international motorcycle racing circuit while pursuing his MotoGP ambitions

The 18-year-old racer has already secured a historic podium finish in a highly competitive international championship

Behind his growing success is a family determined to help him overcome challenges on and off the racetrack

Oratilwe Phiri is chasing his MotoGP dream while balancing matric studies and international racing. Image: Versaf/maroelamedia.co.za

Source: UGC

Eighteen-year-old South African racer Oratilwe Phiri is chasing his MotoGP dream at full speed while balancing the demands of matric and an increasingly busy international racing schedule.

Phiri is currently competing in the 2026 TVS Racing International Championship, a series held alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship. The teenager has already established himself as one of the standout riders in the competition, regularly finishing inside the top ten and claiming a podium finish during his debut season.

Maroela Media reports that the young rider hopes to follow in the footsteps of South African stars such as Brad Binder and Kork Ballington, both of whom have made their mark on the international stage.

Oratilwe Phiri earns historic TVS podium finish

Phiri announced himself to the international racing community by finishing fifth in the opening round of the championship before securing third place in round two.

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Reflecting on the achievement, Phiri said:

"It was one of the most competitive races I have ever been in. It was a wonderful race and a good, clean battle throughout. I led a few times and in the last lap I was overtaken in the final corner."

He continued:

"But there was contact between riders and some went wide. I played it safe and managed to finish third. In doing so, I achieved my first podium and became the first South African on the TVS podium."

The result marked a significant milestone in the teenager's career as he continues to gain valuable experience against international competitors.

ADHD diagnosis helped shape racing journey

Phiri's journey began when his father, Thabiso, introduced him to racetracks at a young age and bought him a pocket bike. He started racing at the age of five and won his first local title just a year later.

Diagnosed with ADHD as a child, Phiri found a passion in motorcycle racing where concentration and precision are essential. Since his first title, he has gone on to win six local championships, including the 2025 600cc title.

Teen racer Oratilwe Phiri targets MotoGP glory after historic podium. Image: Verskaf/maroelamedia.co.za

Source: UGC

MotoGP ambition drives family effort

Phiri's 2026 calendar remains packed, with upcoming rounds scheduled in Japan in June, Indonesia in August, China in October and Thailand in December. At the same time, he is preparing for his Grade 12 trial and final examinations at Crawford International Ruimsig.

The racer credits his family for helping him pursue his ambitions. His father handles much of the mechanical work, while his mother, Tselane, supports him trackside at events. His younger brother, Amohelang, has also taken up racing.

Working under Lumi Racing and receiving guidance from professional racer Steven Odendaal, Phiri has built a professional support structure as he targets the ultimate prize: winning the MotoGP World Championship.

Oratilwe Phiri's rapid rise in international motorcycle racing has already delivered historic achievements for South Africa. As he continues balancing school commitments with a demanding global racing programme, the teenager remains focused on reaching MotoGP and adding his name to South Africa's proud motorsport history.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian relationship draws attention

Briefly News also reported that Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton sparked fresh discussion about his relationship with Kim Kardashian after publicly thanking her for supporting him during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

The Ferrari driver climbed to second place in the 2026 Drivers' Championship standings following another podium finish and described Kardashian as someone who supports him every day.

Source: Briefly News