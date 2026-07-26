Tumisho Masha filmed a candid beachfront video on 18 July 2026 addressing rumours that he is paid to share his views on X

The South African actor pointed to his lack of a blue tick as proof that he earns nothing from his controversial posts

Masha doubled down on his stance against illegal immigration, warning South Africans to stay vigilant about the country's future

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Tumisho Masha warned South Africans. Image: tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

South African actor Tumisho Masha took to X on 18 July 2026 to shut down claims that he is being financially compensated for his outspoken views on immigration. Filming himself along a sun-soaked beachfront promenade, with the coastline and city buildings stretching out behind him, Masha addressed his critics head-on in a passionate, unscripted monologue delivered straight to camera.

The video surfaced amid growing speculation from some users on X who suggested that Masha's consistent commentary on illegal immigration was sponsored content. He wasted no time dismissing the idea.

"The only way you can get paid if you say anything on X for engagements is if you have a blue tick. If you notice my profile, I don't have a blue tick, so everything that I'm saying is coming straight from my heart," he said.

Tumisho Masha stands firm on immigration views

Rather than softening his position under pressure, Masha used the video to reinforce his stance. He made clear that his objection is not to foreigners in general, but specifically to those residing in South Africa without legal documentation.

"Everybody and anybody is welcome to this beautiful country, even if you're not from here. You welcome people from all over the world all the time from everywhere, including and especially Africa. But here's the thing: it doesn't matter where you come from. If you're here illegally, then you're no longer welcome," he said.

He compared the country's borders to a private home, arguing that sovereignty demands the same boundaries a homeowner would enforce. Anyone who took issue with that logic, he suggested, should examine their own motivations.

"If my issue with there being too many illegal immigrants in South Africa is grading your chest, maybe you need to check yourself and ask yourself why," he added.

Tumisho Masha responded to speculation that he was profitting from his anti-illegal immigration posts. Image: TumishoMasha

Source: Twitter

A warning to South Africans

Masha closed the video on a more urgent note, expressing a sense that something threatening is building beneath the surface. He pointed to South Africa's natural resources and human potential as assets worth protecting, urging citizens not to grow complacent.

"I feel like there's something imminent that's about to happen, and yes, South Africans really need to be vigilant. We've got something beautiful here... full of natural minerals, full of amazing human beings with a lot of potential, full of riches, and people are trying to steal something from us," he said.

Despite anticipating backlash, Masha made it clear he has no intention of changing course.

"You can hate me as much as you want to hate me, but the one thing I'm not gonna ever back down on is what is going on in this country," he concluded.

Watch Tumisho Masha's full beachfront video on X below:

Moonchild Sanelly calls out anti-illegal immigration double standards

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Moonchild Sanelly questioned why undocumented white immigrants are not part of conversations around illegal immigration, sparking debate online.

The singer said immigration discussions should focus on paperwork rather than nationality, warning against xenophobic attacks on African migrants.

Source: Briefly News