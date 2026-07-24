Tumisho Masha reacted after a photo allegedly linked Chidimma Adetshina to her childhood in Lagos went viral on X

The image reportedly shows a Lagos vehicle registration plate from when Chidimma was about four or five years old

Social media users praised X investigators while others reignited debate about Chidimma's nationality

The resurfaced photo reignited debate about Chidimma Adetshina. Image: Chidimma Adetshina

Source: Instagram

Actor Tumisho Masha has weighed in after a viral X post allegedly linked beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina to her early childhood in Lagos, Nigeria. His light-hearted reaction quickly gained traction as South Africans continued debating the authenticity and significance of the resurfaced image. The discussion comes as Chidimma remains at the centre of public interest following the controversy surrounding her South African identity documents and nationality.

Tumisho Masha joins trending X discussion

Masha reacted to a post shared by X account @PSAFLIVE, which claimed to have uncovered a photograph reportedly taken by Chidimma when she was about four or five years old. According to the post, the image features a Lagos vehicle registration plate, prompting fresh speculation about where she spent part of her childhood.

The actor jokingly responded:

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"Don't play with Twitter police 😂😂"

Although Masha did not expand on his comment, it quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom praised X users for their online investigations.

Viral post reignites debate

The circulating image has reignited conversations that have surrounded Chidimma for months. Her nationality became a major talking point after questions were raised about the legitimacy of her South African documentation, although the latest viral image has not independently verified those claims.

Many users argued that X investigators continue to uncover details linked to the ongoing debate, while others cautioned against drawing conclusions from unverified online posts.

South Africans share mixed reactions

Tumisho Masha reacted after the viral X post gained traction. Image: Tumisho Masha

Source: Instagram

The post attracted hundreds of reactions, with users sharing humorous and serious takes.

@TallOne_ commented:

"These days people yet themselves arrested 🤣"

@Kaybi_ wrote:

"IDAC can learn a thing or two from Twitter X police."

@KagisoIsoboy added:

"Yoh! I was shocked at the investigations and the connections of the dots about where she come from and the pre-school she went to."

@Light_Kganya joked:

"Never Ever...... Don't reduce us to 'police' 👮 We investigators..... 😜 We mean business."

Meanwhile, @x_apolisi commented:

"And she must stop or she will traumatize her son future she doesn't know twitter investigation."

See more comments in the X post below:

As the post continues circulating online, the debate surrounding Chidimma Adetshina's nationality shows no signs of slowing down. While many social media users believe the latest image adds another piece to the puzzle, others have urged caution, noting that viral online claims should not be treated as verified facts.

School certificate fuels age dispute

Recently Briefly News reported that a school certificate bearing the name of a South African school has sparked fresh debate over viral claims about Chidimma Adetshina's age and childhood. The document, which has been widely shared on social media, has led many users to argue it contradicts claims that she spent her early years outside South Africa. While some believe the certificate clears up the speculation, others remain unconvinced, keeping the online debate alive.

Source: Briefly News