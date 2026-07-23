A viral X post claimed an old photo proved Chidimma Adetshina is older, but the allegation quickly unravelled under online scrutiny

Sharp-eyed X users spotted a South African school certificate in the image, casting doubt on claims that the photo was taken in Nigeria

The heated debate shifted from Chidimma's age to fact-checking, as netizens accused the viral post of spreading misinformation

Chidimma Adetshina became the centre of another viral X debate. Image: Chidimma Adetshina

Source: Instagram

A fresh social media storm erupted around former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina after an X user shared an old photograph claiming it was taken in Nigeria in 2014 and suggested it could cast doubt on her age. However, eagle-eyed users were quick to challenge the post, arguing that the certificate and school references in the image appear to point to a South African school instead.

Viral post claims old photo raises questions

The post, shared by X user @_Tee_G, read:

"We are slowly uncovering information related to Chidimma that could be presented in court. She has stated that she was born and raised in South Africa. This photo is said to have been taken in 2014 Nigeria. Based on her appearance, some people estimate she looks around 18–19 years old. If that estimate is accurate, it could suggest she is about 30–31 years old today."

The claim quickly gained traction online, but it relied on estimating someone's age from a photograph rather than presenting verified evidence.

See the viral X post below:

School certificate becomes talking point

Many social media users instead focused on the certificate visible in the image, arguing that it undermined the original claim.

@Vic_thats_that said:

"That certificate says Hoerskool. Are there Hoerskools in Nigeria?"

@NgantizaKhumalo said:

"Don't do this comrade, this is a high school in SA." 😂😂😂

@nonh13466 said:

"How is it Nigeria if the certificate is from 'Hoerskool'?"

@ManqobaMbuli_ said: "This is borderline craziness and attention seeking at its best."

@Dec_Cadence said:

"This is incorrect. The picture is from her High School here in South Africa."

Netizens push back against speculation

Netizens argued the school certificate contradicted the original claim. Image: Chidimma Adetshina

Source: Getty Images

Others dismissed the theory altogether, with one user identifying as @Dec_Cadence claiming the image was actually taken during Chidimma's high school years in South Africa and questioning why people were relying on unverified assumptions instead of facts.

The exchange has once again shown how quickly speculation can spread online, especially in high-profile cases. While the debate generated thousands of reactions, the central claim about Chidimma's age remains unverified, and the discussion has instead exposed how social media users are increasingly fact-checking viral posts before accepting them as truth.

School photos reignite Chidimma nationality debate

Recently Briefly News reported that photos of Chidimma Adetshina in a Nigerian school uniform have resurfaced online amid her ongoing deportation battle, with social media users claiming the images raise fresh questions about where she spent her childhood.

The viral debate intensified after an alleged school certificate also emerged, fuelling arguments over her age and nationality. However, supporters and critics remain divided, with many urging people to wait for verified facts rather than rely on unconfirmed social media claims.

Source: Briefly News