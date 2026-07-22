An old video of 2Baba and his ex-wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia at a nightclub reignited reconciliation speculation on social media

Annie took to her social media pages to address the viral clips, making a pointed statement about her personal life

Responding to the mounting speculation, 2Baba finally weighed in on the rumours with a short but telling message on Instagram

2Baba finally addressed the rumours that he had gotten back together with his ex-wife, Annie Idibia. Image: Baba_BlueEnt

Source: Twitter

An old nightclub clip featuring Nigerian music icon Innocent "2Baba" Idibia and his ex-wife, actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia, has set social media ablaze, with fans convinced the former couple may have found their way back to each other. The speculation, however, has been firmly shut down by both parties.

Annie was the first to address the chatter, taking to her Instagram Stories to push back against what she called misinformation. She followed up with an even more pointed message on Snapchat, writing:

"Old videos circulating everywhere. False news everywhere. Lies, lies, lies and more lies! Annie is single! Not going back anywhere!! I do not live there anymore! All that concerns me are my 2 brilliant, beautiful daughters! My career!"

Beyond dismissing the rumours, the actress also offered a glimpse into her mindset since the separation.

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"I realised that people fight to stay where they're tolerated rather than where they're celebrated."

The African Queen singer also broke his silence on Instagram, keeping things brief with, "Abeg na old video o." His message was accompanied by a laughing emoji.

See the couple's posts below.

When did 2Baba and Annie Idibia divorce?

The two were married in 2012 and share two daughters together. In January 2025, 2Baba publicly announced their separation and intention to divorce via Instagram, bringing an end to over a decade of marriage that had played out largely in the public eye.

The resurfacing of old footage is not unusual for celebrity couples, but given the high-profile nature of their split, even archival clips are enough to send fans into a frenzy. With both 2Baba and Annie now having clarified the situation, the reconciliation narrative appears to be well and truly off the table, at least for now.

Both 2Baba and Annie Idibia debunked the reconciliation rumours and confirmed that their viral video was old. Image: Sturhum

Source: Twitter

Nicole Nyaba speaks about her relationship with AKA

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nicole Nyaba's remarks about her relationship with AKA.

The former slay queen also addressed the years-long rumour that she was the late rapper's side chick, giving viewers more insight into their relationship.

Source: Briefly News