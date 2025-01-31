2Baba reportedly opened up about the real reason he served his wife, Annie Idibia, with divorce papers

Apparently, the singer claims that Annie neglected him when he needed her the most, only focusing on her career

The statement was met with varying reactions, where some netizens didn't believe it was true while others continued to bash the couple

2Baba spoke about why he divorced Annie Idibia. Image: annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

2Baba has reportedly opened up about the real reason he divorced Annie Idibia, and apparently, she was the wrong one on Acrymony.

Why did 2Baba divorce Annie Idibia?

Weeks after 2Baba announced his split from Annie Idibia, the Nigerian singer has been at the forefront of social media scrutiny for abandoning his wife.

From having Annie's celeb friends call him out, to netizens bringing up his alleged cheating scandals. Today, he is apparently ready to share his side of the story.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a Facebook post shared by Afrocania, the African Queen hitmaker was allegedly quoted saying his wife's neglect led him to the decision:

2Baba says Annie Idibia neglected him. Image: official2baba

Source: Instagram

"All these years, I suffered kidney failure, where were you? My wife is more interested in her reality shows. Most times, I have been alone in the hospital."

In closing, "2Baba" reflected on the backlash from announcing his divorce, saying Annie was to blame:

"Now I'm being labelled the devil because I caused drama over my divorce; she caused this for herself."

Here's what netizens said about 2Baba's alleged statement

Peeps said the statement was fake:

Petitechad_ said:

"I don’t believe Facebook made up stories."

borokinniridwan asked:

"In big 2025, we are peddling Facebook unfounded claims as facts?"

SheisBehi was confused:

"How do you take an unverified Facebook post and use it for agenda?"

Meanwhile, others continue to drag both 2Baba and Annie over their marriage:

Emmylexxz believed 2Baba:

"This is 2Baba's response. It seems he has a valid reason for wanting to divorce Annie."

LeTiny_ said:

"In and out of the hospital but still has enough time and energy to keep cheating. Get out of my face with this nonsense."

uchennasaidso wrote:

"I’d feel sorry for him if he wasn’t slinging on every woman he saw."

IamEriOluwa added:

"I said it, that the reality show caused this. They shouldn't have participated."

Annie Idibia opens up about losing her twins

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Annie Idibia opening up about losing her twin pregnancy.

The reality TV star said she wished she could have told her friends about her traumatic ordeal, but she couldn't.

Source: Briefly News