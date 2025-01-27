Innocent "2Baba" Idibia announced his divorce from Annie Idibia, confirming the split in a viral Instagram video and addressing fans' concerns about a potential account hack

The news follows Annie's emotional revelation on Young, Famous & African Season 3 about losing a twin pregnancy, sparking social media backlash against 2Baba for his perceived selfishness

Fans expressed sympathy for Annie, wishing her healing and criticising 2Baba's actions

Legendary Nigerian musician Innocent "2Baba" Idibia shocked fans when he announced his divorce from Annie Idibia. The African Queen hitmaker even shared a video confirming the divorce.

Innocent Idibia's new video angers fans

Young, Famous & African star Annie Idibia and her husband Innocent are headed for divorce. The couple raised concerns after their dirty laundry was aired on the popular Netflix show.

Taking to his Instagram page days after his wife shared the heartbreaking story of losing her twin pregnancy on YFA Season 3, 2Baba revealed that they split a while back. Speaking in another viral video, the singer assured fans that his account had not been hacked after his shocking announcement. He said:

"Nobody hacked my account. I said what I said."

Fans blast 2Baba over divorce announcement

Social media users came out guns blazing at the star after his video confirming his divorce from Annie. Many accused him of being selfish, while others felt his wife was better off without him.

@sansaa60 said:

"After turning her to this bitter version."

@ndictmedia commented:

"2Face finally confirmed the divorce with Annie, this is heart 💔💔"

@Raphytunez wrote:

"This is so sad, Men will put you in damaging situations, rather than helping you heal, they’ll watch you self destruct and leave you immediately it’s no longer in their favor. God be with her. God help us too 🙏🏽"

@BrumeMofeDamijo added:

"This is surprising news. Things have changed a lot for 2baba and Annie Idibia. I hope they both find happiness and peace in their future. ✌️🏽"

@iam_Eucharia1 said:

"I really hope Annie will heal from all of this! Sending the poor woman 💕"

