Pitso Mosimane is one of Africa’s most successful football coaches, but beyond the touchline, he is also a devoted husband to his wife, Moira Tlhagale Mosimane.

Their love story is filled with heartwarming moments that showcase their deep bond.

Here are five of the beautiful moments between Pitso and Moira.

1. Birthday Celebration Fit for a Queen

In September 2023, Pitso celebrated Moira’s 51st birthday in style.

He shared cute pictures from the celebration, which was filled with love, laughter, and close family members.

In his heartfelt message, he described Moira as his "beautiful wife" and expressed gratitude for the time spent.

The joy on both their faces showed how much they cherish each other.

2. Valentine’s Day Tribute

On Valentine’s Day 2022, Pitso melted hearts when he posted a series of pictures of himself and Moira, celebrating their journey together.

He publicly expressed his appreciation for her unwavering support and love.

Given that Moira is not only his life partner but also his business manager, Pitso’s tribute highlighted the strength of their partnership both at home and in their careers.

3. Backyard Braai Bonding

One of Pitso’s favorite pastimes is hosting a traditional South African braai (barbecue) at home, and Moira is always by his side enjoying these moments.

In early 2023, he shared a wholesome picture of himself preparing a braai, captioning it,

Nice to be braaiing again."

The simple yet significant moment showcased their love for spending quality time together, away from the pressures of football.

4. Standing Together Through Career Moves

When Pitso took on the challenge of coaching Al Ahly in Egypt and later Al Wahda in the UAE, Moira was right beside him, ensuring a smooth transition.

More than just a coach’s wife, she played an integral role in managing his career and securing lucrative deals.

Seeing them work together as a power couple, with Pitso often expressing his gratitude for her contributions, is a testament to their strong bond.

5. Traveling the World Hand-in-Hand

Despite their busy schedules, Pitso and Moira prioritize traveling together.

Whether it’s business-related or for leisure, the couple often shares glimpses of their travels to exotic locations.

Their cutest moments continue to inspire many who admire their journey together.

