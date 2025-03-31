Siya Kolisi shared an emotional embrace with his father, Fezakele, at Kings Park Stadium, marking a significant step in their reconciliation journey

Siya, his father, and his son Nic spent quality time together, filled with laughter and lighthearted moments, strengthening their long-lost familial bond

After years of estrangement, Siya has actively worked to rebuild his relationship with his father, proving that healing and reconciliation are possible with time and effort

Springbok captain and Sharks player Siya Kolisi continues to strengthen his relationship with his father, Fezakele, after years of estrangement.

Over the weekend, the rugby star shared a heartfelt moment with his father at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, where the Sharks faced Leinster.

Despite the home team’s loss to their Irish opponents, Siya cherished the opportunity to bond with his father.

Fezakele, proudly wearing Sharks gear in support of his son, was captured in an emotional embrace with Siya.

Source: Twitter

Fezakele, proudly wearing Sharks gear in support of his son, was captured in an emotional embrace with Siya—a moment the rugby player later shared on Instagram with a heart emoji and the word “Gqwashu,” his Xhosa clan name.

A Weekend of Father-Son Bonding

Beyond the match, Siya Kolisi and his father spent an entire weekend together, an experience made even more special by the presence of Siya’s son, Nic.

The all-boys retreat was filled with laughter and lighthearted moments, including a playful Instagram clip where Siya humorously showcased his father’s relaxed and jovial side at his Ballito home. This glimpse into their time together highlighted the familial warmth that had long been absent in their relationship.

It also underscored Siya’s commitment to nurturing their bond, despite past hardships.

Overcoming a Painful Past

Siya Kolisi has never shied away from discussing his challenging upbringing.

Raised by his grandmother following the death of his mother, Phakama, the rugby icon experienced firsthand the struggles of a broken home.

His father was largely absent from his life, and Siya has previously admitted to never having a real relationship with him. Adding to his personal struggles, Siya later discovered his siblings in foster care, eventually adopting them with the help of his then-wife, Rachel Kolisi.

His mother’s tragic history of experiencing gender-based violence also played a significant role in shaping his perspective on family and resilience.

A Journey Toward Healing

In 2021, Siya took the first step in reconciling with his father, sharing a moving social media post that revealed his desire to rebuild their relationship.

I had a much-needed deep conversation with my father,”

He wrote at the time.

I’m not sure about the relationship between time and healing, but I now know that in time, we can grow the courage we need in order to take the first steps towards healing. The relationship with this man is important to me. And I’m glad for the opportunity and strength to keep fighting for it.

