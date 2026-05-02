Former Namibia U20 international and UNAM Rugby Club player Graham April has died following a fatal road accident on Friday between Karibib and Usakos in the Erongo Region.

UNAM Rugby Club head coach David Philander remembered April as a well-loved teammate, describing him as a friend to many, a devoted son and brother, a dependable club servant, and an outstanding individual off the field.

Philander said April’s passing has deeply shaken the Namibian rugby community, adding that the club will continue to honour his memory for as long as possible. He also expressed sympathy to the April family, noting that the club stands with them during this difficult period.

“The time we shared with him has sadly ended, and he has gone to rest among the angels. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the April and extended family,” Philander said.

Erongo regional police commander Commissioner Nikolaus Kupembona confirmed the crash involved three vehicles. According to him, one vehicle attempted to overtake and collided head-on with a hatchback, resulting in the immediate death of the driver.

He added that a second vehicle carrying five occupants sustained injuries, with the driver and passengers transported to hospital for treatment, while the third vehicle suffered minor damage and no serious injuries were reported.

April earned national recognition at just 19 when he was selected for Namibia’s U20 team for the World Rugby U20 Trophy tournaments in Hong Kong (2014) and Portugal (2015), following impressive performances at Windhoek High School.

He was mainly deployed as a tighthead prop and played a key role in UNAM Rugby Club’s successful Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) Premier League campaigns, including their title-winning run from 2015 to 2017.

In 2019, he was also selected for the Welwitschias squad in South Africa’s provincial rugby competition.

During the 2026 season, April featured in both of UNAM’s opening matches in the NRU Premier League.

Source: Briefly News