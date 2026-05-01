KWAZULU-NATAL— South Africans mourned the death of Captain Louis Nel, the crime intelligence officer who was gunned down in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu-Natal, on 30 April 2026.

South Africans wept for Captain Louis Nel. Images: Nigel Killeen and Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Facebook user Denzel Govender posted a message of condolences to Nel in the Ground Z3ro Search & Rescue Facebook page. In the post, he said the thoughts and prayers of Ground Z3ro Search & Rescue were with Nel’s loved ones. He called for justice to be served and the killers apprehended.

View the post on Facebook here:

What happened to Nel?

Nel, who was stationed in Durban, and another police officer were ambushed in the afternoon while travelling in a state vehicle. Unknown suspects opened fire on them. Nel, who was behind the wheel, died instantly, and the second officer was rushed to the hospital, where he is fighting for his life. The acting National Commissioner, General Puleng Dimpane, condemned the incident and said maximum resources have been mobilised to track down those responsible.

South Africans angry

Netizens commenting on Facebook expressed a mixed bag of emotions, including anger and frustration.

Thomas Naidoo said:

“Everyday important people in our lives are taken by these senseless, selfish, heartless, cold-blooded murderers and criminals.”

Neil Naicker said:

“A good man who served his country has to be taken. What a terrible country infested with crime and criminals.”

Sammy RGov said:

“At this point, if the government doesn't want to get the ball rolling to reinstate the death penalty, they need to install cameras around South Africa.”

Pillai Chattergoo Chene said:

“Life means nothing in SA, and the government couldn't be bothered either.”

Source: Briefly News