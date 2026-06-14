GAUTENG— Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Inspector Samuel Mashaba has been ordered to hand over all state-issued equipment, including firearms, phones, and laptops, following his immediate precautionary suspension. The Gauteng Provincial Government has also barred Mashaba from entering any government buildings or communicating with staff members to protect the integrity of its investigation.

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Samuel Mashaba was stripped of his powers. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

The suspension follows Mashaba's recent testimony before the Madlanga Commission. During the proceedings, he allegedly made admissions regarding conduct that may amount to serious violations of the Public Service Code of Conduct, departmental policies, and laws governing public servants.

According to the Office of the Premier, the allegations against Mashaba involve the misuse of powers entrusted to him as a law enforcement officer, the misuse of departmental tools and state resources, and the acceptance of compensation from a member of the public under circumstances that raise concerns about ethical conduct and conflicts of interest.

The Gauteng government stated that it views these allegations in a serious light. Officials emphasized that public servants must uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability.

The provincial government reiterated its commitment to building an ethical and capable public service that serves residents honestly and transparently. Authorities warned that any conduct that damages public trust in government institutions will be dealt with decisively and in line with the law. Mashaba remains suspended pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary process.

Source: Briefly News