Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly considering a move for Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Maseko, who shone at the 2026 Fifa World Cup

Maseko scored the winning goal against South Korea that sent Bafana Bafana into the last 32 for the first time in history

Sundowns appear open to letting the 22-year-old leave on loan or permanently, with Maseko absent from their pre-season camp in Austria

Kaizer Chiefs are exploring a move for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana winger Thapelo Maseko, following the 22-year-old's standout performances at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, according to SportsBoom.

The publication reported on Thursday that Chiefs have identified Maseko as a transfer target, with Sundowns understood to be open to letting the winger leave, either on loan or permanently.

Maseko's World Cup heroics

Maseko spent the bulk of last season on loan at Cypriot club AEL Limassol, away from Sundowns' first team. Despite his peripheral role at club level, Bafana head coach Hugo Broos selected him for the 2026 Fifa World Cup squad.

Maseko justified that faith in decisive fashion, netting the winning goal against South Korea to propel Bafana into the round of 32, marking the first time in the nation's history that they had reached the knockout stages of a World Cup.

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His absence from Sundowns' pre-season camp in Austria has fuelled speculation that he has no future under head coach Miguel Cardoso at the Pretoria club.

Chiefs push to strengthen attack

SportsBoom reported that Sundowns are "welcoming the idea of sending Maseko out on loan or even a permanent deal, a feat that bodes well for Kaizer Chiefs and their interest in Maseko."

Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has publicly stated his intention to add four more attacking players to his squad before the transfer window shuts at the end of September.

The Amakhosi are also reported to be close to finalising a deal for Stellenbosch FC's young forward Langelihle Phili, suggesting the club is moving decisively to reinforce its attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

A move for Maseko would give Da Cruz a winger with recent top-flight European experience and proven quality at international level, following his World Cup exploits with Bafana.

Source: Briefly News