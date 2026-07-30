Wildlife creator @ajanimalkingreal strapped a GoPro on to a giraffe and filmed its entire day in an African reserve

The giraffe's day included a morning greeting with a baby elephant, a sunrise run to a watering hole with its best friend, and a safe sleeping spot away from poachers

The footage quickly went viral, with viewers calling it the most beautiful POV wildlife content they had ever seen

Giraffe's POV safari video gives viewers rare look at life in the wild. Image: @ajanimalkingreal

Source: Instagram

A wildlife content creator gave the internet something it did not know it needed: a full day in the life of a giraffe, filmed from the animal's own point of view.

@ajanimalkingreal posted the reel on 29 July 2026, and it spread rapidly across social media. The footage was captured using what appears to be a GoPro or similar camera mounted on the giraffe, giving viewers a rare first-person look at life inside an African safari reserve.

A day in the bush, giraffe-style

The giraffe starts its morning by approaching a baby elephant, then sets off at a run toward a watering hole, then meets another giraffe, to whom the caption refers to as "best friend." The waterhole visit comes with its own tension, captioned as "sketchy water hole business," hinting at the crocodile lurking nearby. The day ends on a quieter note, with the giraffe settling into what is described as a safe sleeping spot, out of reach of poachers.

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Giraffe populations under growing threat

Giraffe numbers have fallen by about 40% over the past 30 years, leaving an estimated 68,000 in the wild. They are poached for their meat, hides, tails and body parts used in traditional practices, with false medicinal claims driving demand. Some subspecies, including the Nubian giraffe, are now critically endangered.

View the Instagram reel below:

Viewers can't get enough

The page filled up quickly with people charmed by the footage:

@geekonfashion wrote:

"Wow!! Ok. I need a daily vlog."

@sheilakiguta said:

"Best friend? We just saw them kiss?"

@craftscentralafrica added:

"You should get more of these. The footage is so beautiful to watch. See how that crocodile missed? Epic 😂😂😂"

@thecurejsoul commented:

"Awesome POV."

@ggkenya reacted:

"Wow!!! LOVE THIS!! ❤️"

@chai_prabhakar said:

"Thank you for sharing this video ❤️❤️❤️"

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Source: Briefly News