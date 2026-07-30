Julius Malema called out podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa over unpaid maintenance at an EFF press briefing in Sandton on 30 July 2026

Penuel Mlotshwa fired back publicly, saying Malema weaponised his personal struggles and vulnerability about his children

Mzansi is divided over the spat, with some siding with Malema and others questioning his leadership style

Podcast host reacted to Malema's jab. Image: penuelist_/X, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

Julius Malema took aim at podcaster and social commentator Penuel Mlotshwa during an EFF press briefing at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday, 30 July 2026. The EFF leader used the platform to accuse those who finance independent media voices of backing people with questionable personal records, specifically calling out Mlotshwa by name over unpaid child maintenance.

Speaking from the red EFF lectern with characteristic intensity, Malema questioned why anyone would proudly associate with, or fund, a person who "refuses to pay maintenance," adding: "Shame on you." The remarks were captured live by MDNtv and quickly spread across social media.

Watch Malema's remarks at the EFF press briefing below:

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Penuel Mlotshwa fires back at Julius Malema

Mlotshwa did not stay silent. In a lengthy post on X, he addressed Julius Malema's comments directly, framing them as an example of why men are reluctant to be open about their personal struggles.

"Julius Malema talking about me, my kids and my struggles with access are a reminder of why men don't open up. Our vulnerabilities, struggles, attempts to be in our children's lives... get weaponised and turned into jokes. This is why men get depressed and commit suicide," he wrote.

He acknowledged making a mistake by sharing private matters publicly, saying social media is "not the right platform to talk about such," and that "destructive people" will use personal information against you. He also took a jab at Malema's credibility, noting:

"It's sad that I once believed in Julius Malema as the future of South Africa. I was wrong."

Crucially, Mlotshwa denied the maintenance allegation outright.

"For the record: I love my children. I maintain my children. And I'm as present as I practically can be in all my children's lives. The only people who I ever need to impress in this regard are my children themselves,” he said.

Read Penuel Mlotshwa's full response below:

Mzansi reacts after Penuel Mlotshwa responds to Malema

The exchange split opinion sharply online. Below are some of the reactions:

@gaba_ye said:

"The problem with you and many others who are like you, my brother, you say a whole lot of rubbish about Julius Malema, and when he responds, you fools cry the loudest. In case you didn't know, Julius Malema has feelings too, just like you. Please remember that next time before you say a whole lot of hogwash about him. Thank you."

@ZamiSono argued:

"Do not make yourself a victim when, daily, you belittle and insult him. You are now crying crocodile tears for him, responding to your daily drivel that you spew on this platform."

@sikhotha critiqued:

"What kind of leader are you, Julius Malema? How can you make jokes about the struggles of a Black child? Some EFF supporters still believe you can become President, but your words and actions raise serious questions abt ur leadership. Without politics, what would you be known for?"

@SAFirstMzansi alleged:

"Julius Malema hates South African citizens. He only attacks you if there is something good you have done for South Africans. Check the things you have recently done."

Mzansi weighed in after Penuel Mlotshwa reacted to Malema. Image: penuelist_/X, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

Julius Malema slams MacG’s Podcast and Chill

During the same press briefing, Malema also targeted MacG's Podcast and Chill, as reported by Briefly News.

Mzansi clapped back hard, pointing out that Malema himself appeared on MacG's couch back in 2022.

Source: Briefly News