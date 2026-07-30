An X exchange about a changing dealership sparked a wider conversation about the future of the global car industry

BMW announced voluntary severance packages for thousands of workers, with most cuts expected in Germany

South Africans shared mixed reactions, with one warning that an even bigger market shift could still be coming

South Africans weigh in on BMW job cuts. Image: @skynesher

Source: Getty Images

An X user sparked discussion among Mzansi after responding to a post about Chinese car brands replacing traditional dealerships, claiming BMW and Volkswagen had retrenched thousands of workers in Germany as Chinese manufacturers became stronger competitors.

@SbuMasang responded to @Sagewasesouthah's video on 27 July 2026, showing Braamfontein's Audi dealership being replaced by a Chinese brand. Sbu responded saying:

"BMW and VW in Germany have retrenched 8000 workers. The Chinese brands have been the biggest competitors in the market."

According to Mweb, BMW is now offering voluntary severance packages to around 8,000 employees globally, with most of the reductions expected in Germany.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The automaker is targeting around 8,000 job cuts globally, with Germany bearing the brunt of the reductions. That figure represents roughly 5% of BMW's total workforce. The packages will be offered to staff in research, development, planning and corporate functions. Factory floor workers are not included in the programme.

BMW CEO Milan Nedeljkovic announced the voluntary reduction programme alongside works council leaders on 29 July 2026. The programme is set to begin in October and run through 2027, with the company expecting the move to lift profitability by 2028.

Chinese brands reshaping the auto industry

The cuts reflect a broader crisis gripping Germany's auto sector. BMW's biggest challenge has been a sharp drop in demand in China, its largest single market. Local manufacturers led by BYD Co have been aggressively competitive, particularly on electric vehicles. Those same brands are now pushing into European markets.

View the X post below:

Mzansi weighs in on the BMW job cuts

The news caught the attention of South Africans on the X post, with many drawing connections to what they are seeing on local streets, including the growing number of Chinese-branded vehicles appearing in South African dealerships.

@SibusisoSe17420 said:

"Bizo, you can say that again. Kunzima nathi lana [It's tough here too], we being affected as our company will be making big decisions soon."

@SbuMasang replied:

"Kunzima bafo [It's tough, bro]."

@mshengulala noted:

"VW alone is around 50k."

@SbuMasang responded:

"D***, that's very sad 🥲"

@meskudi_lfc warned:

"When they start popularizing Sedans and Hatchbacks with their low pricing it's game over."

More Briefly News stories on BMW

A security guard who was humiliated by a BMW driver while carrying out routine access checks received widespread public support, including donations, after the viral video sparked outrage across South Africa.

A Johannesburg man lost his High Court bid to challenge BMW Financial Services' debt recovery process after the court ruled the company had followed the correct legal procedures in pursuing repayment arrears on his financed BMW X3.

A BMW driver who went viral for humiliating a security guard issued a public apology, but many South Africans felt it focused more on justifying his actions than taking full responsibility.

Source: Briefly News