Sarah Drinkrow, a Grade 12 learner at Parel Vallei, received national recognition for her pencil sketch at the 2026 National Eisteddfod of South Africa

Her artwork titled The Lines of Time had already earned her a Cum Laude in 2025 before catching the attention of national judges

South Africans praised her exceptional technique and depth, with many calling the piece a masterpiece

A Grade 12 learner from Parel Vallei has turned heads across South Africa with a pencil sketch that earned her a place among the country's top young artists. Sarah Drinkrow entered the 2026 National Eisteddfod of South Africa's Young Artist Award and competed in the Creative Arts Seniors category, which is open to learners from Grade 8 upwards. She reached the semi-finals in that division, but walked away with the Grade 11 category win, a result her school described as a remarkable achievement.

A Parel Vallei matriculant won a national award with a stunning sketch. Image: Gu Ko

Source: UGC

The sketch at the centre of it all is titled The Lines of Time, a pencil drawing that already had a strong track record before the 2026 competition. In 2025, Sarah was awarded a Cum Laude for the same piece, signalling that her talent had been recognised well before a national stage came calling.

Parel Vallei matriculant makes a mark

Parel Vallei shared the news on 29 July 2026, publishing a photograph of the artwork taken by Mr Stephan Meyer. The image quickly drew admiration from people who were struck by the maturity and precision behind the work.

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For Sarah, drawing is not simply a school subject. It is a craft she has developed with enough skill to compete against some of the country's finest young creatives and come out on top. See the original post and artwork from Parel Vallei:

South Africans celebrate Parel Vallei artist

Commenters on the Parel Vallei Facebook post had plenty to say about the young artist's work:

Gerry Kuhn said:

"Very well done."

Tammy Van Rooyen Nyman wrote:

"That's absolutely insane. Beautifully done. Exceptional talent."

Kevin Light commented:

"Beautifully done! Excellent technique, depth and atmosphere."

Sharon Mills said:

"What an amazing talent God have given you. Well done."

Henry Stoltz wrote:

"What a masterpiece. You'll definitely become world famous with your art."

Liesl de Kock added:

"Very well done indeed, young lady! May your talent blossom even more!"

Other Briefly News stories about learners

Ruby Banjac, a 15-year-old Grade 10 learner from Reddam House Bedfordview, made waves at the prestigious Harvard College World Schools Invitational 2026 with her debating talent.

A 17-year-old learner from Limpopo, who has garnered national attention for her groundbreaking mathematics project that took her all the way to Taiwan for an international science fair.

Abigail Kok, the standout learner from the Western Cape who achieved the highest results in the 2025 matric examinations, captivated national attention.

Source: Briefly News