A Limpopo learner stunned Mzansi after boarding a flight to Taiwan to represent the country with her innovative mathematics research

An airport video captured the goodbyes and proud moments as the young scientist chased her global dreams

Her journey from classroom curiosity to international recognition showcased the power of opportunity, mentorship, and relentless passion

A bright young learner from Limpopo placed South Africa firmly on the global science map after jetting off to Taiwan to represent the country at a prestigious international science fair.

Karabo Mpuru encouraged young learners to go into science as learning new things helps growing the mind.

Source: TikTok

Karabo Mpuru, 17, left from Polokwane International Airport on Thursday, January 30, 2026, carrying with her a groundbreaking mathematics project that had already impressed judges at the national level.

The talented teenager from Lebowakgomo earned her place at the Taiwan International Science Fair after developing innovative formulas that simplified complex arithmetic sequences. Her research demonstrated how two newly created formulas could identify the constant difference in any arithmetic sequence, saving learners time in exams while strengthening problem-solving skills and conceptual understanding.

From a curious classroom moment to an international stage, Mpuru’s journey captured the power of ambition and discipline. The former Meridian Northern Academy Grade 12 learner’s work was selected by the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, which placed her among South Africa’s top emerging scientific minds and granting her the chance to showcase her ideas before global experts.

From Limpopo classroom to world stage

In a TikTok video posted by Expo for Young Scientists under the handle @exposcience on Saturday, January 30, 2026, Mpuru shared her excitement and nerves as she prepared to board her flight. The clip opened with her standing at the airport, encouraging fellow learners to explore science, enter competitions and chase opportunities beyond their comfort zones.

The video then transitioned into emotional moments as she hugged loved ones, completed security checks, and walked toward her departure gate, marking a milestone not only in her academic journey but also in her personal growth.

Mpuru’s passion for science began when she overheard a discussion about research projects at school, prompting her to investigate further. That single moment sparked months of intense study and experimentation, eventually leading to a project that challenged traditional mathematical methods. Her innovative approach offered practical solutions that could transform how learners tackle arithmetic sequences.

The achievement also highlighted the role of supportive educators and access to platforms like the Eskom Expo, which nurtured her curiosity and pushed her to refine her ideas. By representing South Africa in Taiwan, Mpuru joined a delegation of young scientists tasked with showcasing local talent on a global platform.

Beyond mathematics, her interests stretched into neuroscience, biology and machine learning.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the milestone

The touching scenes quickly resonated online, drawing praise from viewers who celebrated her courage and determination, with some celebrating her achievement as a proud moment for the country and an inspiration for young learners nationwide.

@Taylored_melodi3s commented:

“👏🏼 Bravo sister.💓”

@Drivenmindset wrote:

“Deeply inspired.😊”

@caleb✝️ asked:

“Miss Maths🙌🙌👌””

@Diphuthiservices 🍽 said:

“Our girl.🙌”

@55Mat77:

“Go! Go girl! Taiwan here we come.✌🥰”

Karabo Mpuru boarding her flight to Taiwan at the Polokwane International Airport.

Source: TikTok

