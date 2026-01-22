Siza Gule matriculated with 9 distinctions and an average of 94%, earning a scholarship to Harvard

The young man credits drama for helping him overcome his stutter and teaching him life skills

When asked what he wants to study, he mentioned politics, law and theatre, surprising many who expected traditional STEM subjects

St John's 2025 head of school matriculant, Siza Gule. Images: @FEDAfestival/Facebook and @stjohns_college/Instagram

A Johannesburg matric pupil who earned a scholarship to Harvard University has touched Mzansi by crediting drama for moulding him into the person he is today. Facebook page @FEDAfestival, which celebrates excellence in the dramatic arts, shared a video on 17 January 2026 with the caption:

"How important is Drama! Siza has a scholarship to Harvard! 9 distinctions average of 94! A wonderful feda alumnus who will be at our finals this year! Bravo! @gule.siza"

Siza Gule, who was Head of School at St John's College, got 9 distinctions for his matric examination. When interviewed and asked what he wants to study at Harvard, he mentioned that he isn't really sure and he's a bit undecided. But the main reason he's excited to go to Harvard University in the US is because they offer the option to do multiple disciplines at the same time. He said he's going to be focusing on politics and law, and then he also mentioned theatre. This surprised many people who heard the interview because they expected the stereotypical subjects like maths and science or STEM subjects, law, the medical field or engineering.

How did drama help Siza Gule?

In the video, Siza shared how drama and the FEDA festival changed his life. He said that growing up with a stutter, stepping on stage for the first time felt incredibly freeing. His first drama experience was in a FEDA play called Did You Hear, about teenage life and relationships. From there, his love for drama grew.

He talked about being part of St John’s big production, doing FEDA again, and even becoming FEDA champions. He’s very thankful to his drama teachers who supported him all the way. He mentioned that theatre gave him a way to express himself and a passion that motivates him every day.

Siza said that whether or not he works in theatre, the skills he’s learned will help him in life. Drama taught him how to connect with people, express different viewpoints, and build compassion. These skills are useful in any path, like in business, when he might need to be convincing in presentations. He finished by saying drama is not “soft” but teaches important life skills, and he’s truly grateful for the experience.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi inspired by Siza's story

Netizens shared their love and support for the young man on the Facebook page @FEDAfestival's post, stating:

@Calvin Seretle Ratladi wrote:

"This is beautiful and inspiring! 🥳"

@Angela Hugo Bruwer said:

"Congratulations, Siza! Well done! You were a great fireman and newsreader in the fantastic SJC Firehouse in 2023! 🔥🏆💙"

@Dawn Spence commented:

"An amazing young man. So articulate!"

@Shannon Esra shared:

"Love, LOVE, L-O-V-E this message 🥰"

@Bridget Van Oerle added:

"Excellent!"

@Tracy-Ann Ralphs gushed:

"Outstanding."

Siza Gule is speaking about his passion for drama. Images: @FEDAfestival

