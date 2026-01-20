A man from Dallas, Texas, visited South Africa and shared his full review of the trip on TikTok

A man from Texas has shared his honest review of South Africa after visiting Durban, and his love for the country has Mzansi feeling proud. The TikToker posted his video on 15 January 2026 with the text overlay stating:

"Giving a review of my trip to South Africa."

In the clip, he explained that he was back home in Dallas and wanted to give a full review of how South Africa was, including his pros, cons, what he liked and what he loved. He started by saying the food in South Africa was amazing and that most of the food he had there was fresher than in America. The service at most places was also great, with people being very kind and helpful. His only issue was that some fast-food restaurants had slow service. He waited almost 40 minutes for ice cream and KFC forgot most of his order.

He went on to say that 100% of the places he visited had beautiful views. He went to the beach in Ballito, Umhlanga Gateway and Zimbali, and the scenery was just stunning. Most importantly, he praised the love and support he got from South Africans. He noticed that people would wake up early for work, take the bus or taxi and do it with a smile on their face. One thing he really admired was that people work with passion and do things with pride, which he noticed every day.

He shared that a video he made about South Africa's snacks blew up overnight. When he went to Moses Mabhida Stadium, people recognised him from TikTok and showed him nothing but love.

Mzansi is proud of KZN representation

South Africans shared their thoughts and asked questions on TikTok user @dellange's video:

@K L Mitchell said:

"Gosh, someone who didn't go to Cape Town. 👏👏"

@Knowledge_MacGayer asked:

"On a scale of 10, how much would you rate the Durban experience?"

@Carmz1973🇿🇦 commented:

"You went to the wrong part of South Africa. Next time, come to Cape Town."

@PhatShaddo gushed:

"Bruh!! You went to KZN! Durbs! Yooo, finally someone explored somewhere else besides Cape Town! 👋👋"

@user9273076188543 shared:

"Really glad that you had a good experience in my country."

@XstacyZn🇿🇦 added:

"Glad someone came to KZN, our beautiful province💚🇿🇦."

@segametsi Shinners stated:

"Thanks for your visit, and next time, come with your family for them to experience SA. We love you from 🇿🇦."

