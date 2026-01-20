“We Have Failed These Kids”: Pretoria Man Crushed by the Death of 13 Learners in Vaal Crash
- A Pretoria man shared an emotional video reacting to the tragic scholar transport accident that claimed 13 young lives near Vanderbijl Park
- The accident happened when a private scholar transport vehicle collided with a truck on 19 January 2026
- South Africans called for government intervention, saying the state should provide verified transport for learners
A Pretoria man's emotional clip about the tragic death of 13 learners in a scholar transport accident has touched South Africans across the country. TikToker @quintisjacobs posted the video on 19 January 2026 with the caption:
"12 school kids lost their lives in an accident."
In the video, which was recorded in his living area at home, he spoke directly to South Africa about the heartbreaking news. He explained that 12 learners lost their lives that morning, with five others rushed to the hospital, and one more passed away later, bringing the total to 13. The accident happened when a private scholar transport vehicle collided with a truck near Vanderbijl Park while trying to overtake several vehicles at once. He showed a photo of the crash scene in the video, along with a short statement about what happened. As he spoke, his voice broke, and he started tearing up, saying he was so sorry to the parents and families who lost their children.
"We have failed these kids. We have failed these 12 kids. To those parents and that family, I am so sorry. I am so sorry for what happened," he said.
He went on to say that sometimes taxis play with people's lives, and that South Africans need to hold those accountable who are stealing the lives of young kids.
"It's only the second week of school. I cannot imagine if something like that happened to our family... To those kids, I'm sorry we failed you as a country. My heart is really shattered by this; those kids didn't deserve it," he ended the clip on a sad note as he teared up.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi demands government intervention
Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @quintisjacobs' video, stating:
@Muhammed wrote:
"The government must provide a scholar transport, stop and private individuals and non-thinkers from transporting our kids."
@ser777__0 said:
"Not WE, but the South African government, has failed our people. They don't care about us. My condolences to the families, very sad 😔"
Video of 1 Vaal crash survivor recalling names of dead schoolmates after accident moves South Africa
@Maidu51 commented:
"This is very sad to watch. Condolences to the parents and family. RIP kids 😥"
@MayDay821105🇿🇦👨👩👧👦 added:
"The state should supply buses to all schools and the schools should verify the drivers."
@TinaTrollip123 shared:
"This is so heartbreaking 😔🙏"
@user7775777043989 stated:
"The Government failed us as South Africa. Kids use long distance because they don't have space to nearest school, so they have to travel long distances. This will happen to aware kids."
@Aunt Chalant wrote:
"Not sometimes, they ALWAYS play with people's lives. It's so unfair and sad!!😔"
@Dewdrop gushed:
"As a teacher, my heart is broken😭😭😭"
More on the horrible Vaal crash
- A video of a survivor in the fatal car accident that took place in Vaal on 19 January surfaced on social media, giving people a look at one of the children who survived.
- The South African Police Service in Gauteng arrested a 22-year-old scholar driver following the fatal crash near Vanderbijl Park.
- A young lady on TikTok posted a video where she reflected on one of her family members who passed away in the crash.
