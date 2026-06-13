Sphephelo Sithole has been consoled after being sent off in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 defeat against Mexico on Thursday evening

The Tondela star had a poor performance in Bafana Bafana's World Cup opener, aside from being sent off in the second half

The South African international has since locked his page on Instagram due to the backlash he faced after the match on Thursday

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa Gayton McKenzie has consoled Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole after being heavily criticised for his performance and being sent off during Bafana Bafana's 2-0 defeat against Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup match.

Sithole made unwanted tournament history by becoming the first player at this year's global football competition to be shown a red card.

The backlash that followed prompted the former Gil Vicente star to switch his Instagram account to private after receiving a wave of abuse from social media users.

McKenzie shows support for Sithole

Yaya Sithole found himself at the centre of intense criticism after South Africa's opening defeat, with many fans blaming him for the mistake that preceded one of Mexico's goals.

Some supporters even questioned whether the 27-year-old deserved a place in Hugo Broos' World Cup squad. Amid the growing criticism, Sithole restricted access to his Instagram profile.

However, McKenzie singled out the Bafana Bafana midfielder with a message of support on his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a photo of the player and writing:

"Football is a team sport, not tennis. Victories and defeats belong to everyone. Don't carry the blame on your own, Yaya. It may not have been your finest outing, but you sacrificed for the team with that red card. We value every one of our players. Lift your head and return stronger, son."

Bafana Bafana get more support

Despite the disappointing result against Mexico in Bafana Bafana's opening fixture in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, McKenzie urged South Africans not to give up on the national team.

Drawing inspiration from the Springboks' successful 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign, he posted: "Dear @BafanaBafana, the @Springboks lost their opening match to New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019, yet they went on to become world champions."

The South African Government's official X account also voiced its support, praising Bafana Bafana's determination and spirit.

Its statement read: "Although the final outcome fell short of the nation's expectations, the team represented South Africa with courage, unity and pride on football's biggest stage.

"We encourage the players, coaching staff and support personnel to stay focused and confident ahead of the remaining group-stage fixtures. South Africans should continue standing behind the team and cheering them on as they carry the hopes of the nation."

Broos reacts to Sithole, Zwane's red cards

Briefly News also reported that Broos shared his thoughts on Sithole and Zwane being sent off in Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico in their World Cup opener.

The Belgian also reacted to the South African national team's performance in their first game in the global football competition.

Source: Briefly News