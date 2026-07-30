Kaizer Chiefs finalised the signing of 21-year-old winger Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch FC on a long-term contract

Two Amakhosi players will move to Stellenbosch as part of the agreement, with an official announcement expected soon

The South African attacker's arrival is linked to the impending exit of Congolese attacker Glody Lilepo from the Soweto giants

Kaizer Chiefs have concluded the signing of Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili, securing the 21-year-old South African youth international on a long-term deal ahead of an official club announcement expected in the coming days.

According to FARPost, both clubs have signed the transfer agreement, with Phili himself also having put pen to paper to complete the move.

Chiefs trade two players to land Phili

The deal was not straightforward. Stellenbosch initially resisted parting ways with one of their most exciting young prospects, and finalising the agreement required a week of intensive negotiations. To push the transfer over the line, Chiefs included defender Given Msimango and forward Ashley du Preez in the arrangement, with both players heading to Stellenbosch on permanent transfers.

Du Preez is no stranger to the club, having previously thrived at Stellenbosch before his 2022 switch to Chiefs. Msimango, meanwhile, is expected to provide experience and depth to coach Gavin Hunt's backline.

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A notable development earlier in the week signalled that the deal was close to completion, with Phili absent from Stellenbosch's training session on Thursday despite being present at the facility with the rest of the squad.

Phili identified as Lilepo's replacement

Phili's arrival at Naturena comes as Congolese attacker Glody Lilepo prepares to depart the club. The 21-year-old winger caught the attention of multiple clubs after a standout breakthrough season, but Amakhosi moved decisively to secure his signature ahead of rival suitors.

Newly appointed Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz had flagged the need to reinforce the team's wide attacking positions as a priority for the current transfer window. Phili fits that profile and is expected to inject pace and creativity into the Amakhosi attack.

For Stellenbosch, the departure of a player of Phili's calibre is cushioned by the return of Du Preez, who was a fan favourite during his earlier stint at the club, as well as the addition of Msimango to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season.

Source: Briefly News