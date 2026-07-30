Samoa's place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup is under fresh scrutiny after a major dispute involving its rugby administration

World Rugby has reportedly issued a deadline that could have serious consequences if key demands are not met

The outcome could reshape the qualification picture in unexpected ways

Samoa's World Cup place is suddenly in danger. Image: Christopher Pike/World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Samoa could be suspended from international rugby, placing its place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia in serious doubt after a dispute between the country's government and its recognised rugby union.

Reports published on Thursday, 30 July 2026, say World Rugby has given the Samoan government until Friday to respond to a proposed review into its decision to withdraw recognition and financial support from Lakapi Samoa.

World Rugby deadline puts Samoa's future at risk

According to the Samoa Observer, World Rugby warned that failing to accept the proposed review could result in Samoa being suspended from international rugby for up to four years.

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Prime Minister La'aulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt announced that the government had withdrawn recognition and financial support for Lakapi Samoa after "months of consultations".

He said the decision followed concerns over "internal issues and division" within the union, adding that the government remained committed to rugby's future in Samoa.

Government and Lakapi Samoa dispute explained

RUCK reports that the dispute follows months of tension between the government and Lakapi Samoa. Earlier this year, the prime minister indicated a new governing body could be established unless the existing board stepped down.

World Rugby has continued recognising Lakapi Samoa as the country's official governing body and previously reaffirmed its constitutional status.

Samoa's Rugby World Cup dream hangs by a thread after World Rugby warning. Image: Christopher Pike/World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

What it could mean for the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Samoa have already qualified for the expanded 24-team Rugby World Cup. However, if a suspension is imposed, their participation could be jeopardised. Belgium has been identified in reports as the most likely replacement after narrowly missing qualification.

World Rugby has previously sanctioned countries including Russia, Romania, Spain and Belgium under different circumstances. As Friday's deadline approaches, Samoa's international rugby future remains uncertain.

Rassie Erasmus delays Springbok squad announcement before All Blacks series

Briefly News also reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed he will only name his final squad for the four-Test series against New Zealand after South Africa's match against Argentina.

Erasmus said the remaining fixtures, including franchise matches against the All Blacks, will help shape his final selections.

Source: Briefly News