Keira Snyman ran out for the Junior Springbok Women against the USA, with her father watching from the stands at Paul Roos Gymnasium

The 18-year-old left her home in Denver, Colorado, to pursue her rugby dream in South Africa, calling it a difficult but necessary sacrifice

Former Springbok Andre Snyman, who earned 38 Test caps, said the long trip from Colorado was worth every moment

A remarkable rugby story unfolded at the Markötter Stadium at Paul Roos Gymnasium when 18-year-old Keira Snyman pulled on the Junior Springbok Women's jersey to face their USA U20 counterparts, with her father Andre watching proudly from the stands.

Andre Snyman first represented South Africa 30 years ago, going on to earn 38 Test caps and score 10 tries in a distinguished Springbok career. Seeing his daughter take to the same green and gold was a moment he described as deeply moving.

"It was a very proud moment to see my daughter running out in the green and gold," said the 52-year-old Andre. "It made the long trip from Colorado worthwhile; it is just so great to be here and witness this moment with her."

A life-changing decision from Denver

Keira's path to the Junior Springboks required her to leave behind a settled life in Denver, Colorado, a decision she acknowledged was far from straightforward.

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"It was a hard decision; I am not going to lie," she said. "I grew up in America, and I have a life there, but with following your dreams, there will be sacrifices, so that made it easier."

She also credited her new teammates for easing the transition.

"I have to compliment my teammates as well; being here and adapting was made so much easier by them. They welcomed me, and that helped a lot."

Rugby entered Keira's life almost by chance. She was watching from the sidelines during one of her younger brother's training sessions, which her father was coaching, when her brother scored a try. She wanted to do the same. The sport filled a gap that ballet, athletics, and field hockey had not managed to.

Springbok Sevens call-Up follows

The Junior Springbok appearances have already opened a further door. Keira has since been called up by the Springbok Women's Sevens squad, a development that appeared to confirm the instinct behind her move south.

Andre was careful to note that there was never any family pressure behind her choice.

"There was never an expectation that she should come back to South Africa to wear the green and gold," he said. "I always told her that rugby should be fun too. The fact that she could get here and had fun on the way is great. But this was something she chased, and I am happy to be here in support."

Source: Briefly News