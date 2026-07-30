Ntandokazi and Bash have set tongues wagging after a cosy video of them together surfaced online

Social media users questioned whether the former couple had reunited, while others criticised them for putting their relationship online

The clip has reignited debate about the pair's rollercoaster romance, with many convinced they're back together

Ntandokazi and Bash's cosy moment has reignited reconciliation rumours online. Image: Ntandokazi And Bash

Source: Instagram

Ntandokazi and Bash have once again found themselves at the centre of social media chatter after a cosy video of them together made the rounds on X. Shared by the verified account @NothingMattx with the caption:

"Love wins ❤️❤️"

the clip shows the pair sitting closely together while looking at a phone. Ntandokazi has her arm around Bash and rests her head near his, creating a warm moment that left many convinced the two have rekindled their romance after months of public drama.

X users immediately smelled a reunion

The heartwarming clip quickly sparked questions about the couple's relationship status. @Tebogo16_09 asked:

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"They are back together?"

while @DuduNgubane3 echoed the same question:

"Are they back together?"

The speculation intensified when the account that posted the video simply replied:

"Yes"

after being asked whether the couple had reunited. That response only poured fuel on the growing rumours.

See the clip in the X post below:

Critics didn't hold back

Mzansi is debating whether the pair have quietly found their way back to each other. Image: Ntandokazi and Bash

Source: Instagram

Not everyone was celebrating the apparent reunion. Several X users questioned whether putting their relationship back in the spotlight was a wise move.

@VelvetVibes commented:

"They don't learn, get your love life off the internet."

Meanwhile, @ElPatela95863 wrote:

"Because a woman cheated all of a sudden 'Love wins' 😭."

@IAN_Maphumulo also criticised Bash, saying:

"I always knew this guy was weak you could see in the videos that he was simping."

Has love really won?

While neither Ntandokazi nor Bash has publicly confirmed they are officially back together, the cosy video has certainly reignited speculation. Between the affectionate body language and the flood of reactions online, fans are once again asking the same question: Has the couple truly found their way back to each other, or is social media reading too much into one moment?

Bash's emotional video raises concerns

Recently Briefly News reported that following his reported breakup with Ntandokazi Mzamo, Bash Bashe sparked concern after a video allegedly showed him crying in a car. The emotional clip quickly spread on social media, with many fans believing he was heartbroken over the split.

While neither Bash nor Ntandokazi publicly confirmed the reason behind the video at the time, the footage fueled speculation about the end of their relationship, with supporters expressing sympathy and hoping the pair would eventually reconcile.

Source: Briefly News