DJ Maphorisa received a warm airport welcome from his mother and close friends after returning home

A video of the producer laughing and embracing his mom had social media users smiling from ear to ear

While many praised the touching family moment, others shared mixed reactions in the comment section

DJ Maphorisa melts hearts with emotional airport reunion as his mom welcomes him home. Image: DJ Maphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa had social media buzzing after a heartwarming video showed him sharing an emotional reunion with his mother at the airport.

The hitmaker was welcomed by loved ones, including entertainment personalities Mark Khoza and Vulela Maweekend, who gathered to give him a hero's welcome. The wholesome moment quickly made rounds online, leaving many fans touched by the genuine display of love.

A hero's welcome for Madumane

Entertainment platform The Audio Lab shared the now-viral clip on X, captioning it:

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"Airport scenes! Mark Khoza, Vulela Maweekend and the squad making sure DJ Maphorisa gets the welcome he deserves."

The video captured the award-winning producer bursting into laughter as he embraced his mother outside the airport. The joyful reunion showed just how excited the pair were to see each other again, with Maphorisa's infectious laugh becoming one of the biggest talking points.

See the viral clip in the X post below:

Fans celebrate the touching moment

Fans say it was refreshing to see such a genuine moment. Image: DJ Maphorisa

Source: Instagram

Many social media users couldn't get enough of the reunion, saying it was refreshing to see such a genuine moment.

@iam_FortuneM wrote:

"He's back!!! 😭😭😂👑"

@GranopiGht commented:

"This is real emotions, he was at his soberest and you can genuinely see he is overwhelmed by the love."

Another user, @Jake360101, simply said:

"The laughter 😂"

Not everyone was impressed

While many people loved the emotional reunion, others felt the airport welcome was a little over the top and shared critical opinions.

@Reyth__ commented:

"🗣️ groupies"

Another user, @desmond72905, joked:

"Yessies val'umlomo phel ndod"

One commenter even accused those welcoming the producer of being overly devoted supporters, showing that not everyone was convinced by the grand reception.

Mzansi reacts to Nadia and Phori's moment

Recently Briefly News reported that a video of Nadia Nakai sneaking up behind DJ Maphorisa at Afro Nation and surprising him with a hug had social media buzzing. The light-hearted interaction sparked mixed reactions, with some fans saying the pair looked good together and others insisting they were simply friends.

The clip quickly went viral, with Mzansi debating their chemistry and sharing humorous takes on the unexpected reunion.

Source: Briefly News