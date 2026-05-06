On Wednesday, 6 May 2026, DJ Maphorisa broke his silence after the first batch of Scorpion Kings Live 2 tickets sold out

The Soweto Lady hitmaker addressed disappointed fans and gave them two options to choose from

Fans flooded social media with suggestions, including specific artists they wanted added to the lineup

DJ Maphorisa reassured fans after Scorpion Kings Live tickets sold out. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning producer and musician DJ Maphorisa has reassured fans after Scorpion Kings Live 2 tickets sold out.

Following the success of Scorpion Kings Live with Friends at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, the production duo of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small announced the 2026 edition of the event, revealing the dates and venue.

DJ Maphorisa gives fans options after Scorpion Kings Live sell out

Tickets for Scorpion Kings Live 2 went on sale on Monday, 4 May 2026.

When the website went live, patrons lined up ready to purchase tickets, creating a whole queue room with tens of thousands waiting. As a result, the available tickets sold out, leaving many hopefuls disappointed.

On Wednesday, 6 May, DJ Maphorisa addressed fans during Instagram and TikTok Live sessions, where he addressed cries for tickets. He expressed gratitude to the fans for the support. He claimed that almost 500,000 people were in the queue waiting to buy tickets.

He also explained that they had a strategy to accommodate those who get paid on the 15th and 25th of each month.

The Money Constant hitmaker left the decision-making to the fans, giving them two options. DJ Maphorisa asked fans to choose between adding a second date or releasing 40% of the remaining tickets.

At the end of the live, it was decided that the link would be reopened at 5 pm to sell the remaining 40% of tickets. Regardless of the decision, some fans were still pushing for a second Scorpion Kings Live date, which will only be decided once the tickets completely sell out.

Watch a recording of DJ Maphorisa’s Instagram Live session below:

SA reacts after Scorpion Kings Live tickets sell out

In the comments, social media users weighed in with suggestions for day 2 and musicians they want to perform at the event.

Here are some of the comments:

jxjx23_ suggested:

“If you’re considering having a day 2, you can move the whole thing all together to Friday 25 Sept (like you did at Loftus) and use Saturday 26 Sept as a day 2. Makes it easier from an organising perspective.”

mtshalibandile commented:

“Please guys start a petition for Samthing Soweto to come and perform 🙏”

lesamatlala pleaded:

“Please release the remaining 40% tickets on the 25th to accommodate batho ba di 15, 20, 25. Already those who got paid on the 30th April got their chance to buy their tickets yesterday, please grant the same chance to rena ba di 15-20. Then, month end May open tickets for day 2. Also, if possible, perhaps the event could be moved to the following weekend ya long weekend for both day 1 and 2. 😔”

Mzansi reacted after DJ Maphorisa gave fans options. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small responds to his former artist’s allegations

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Kabza De Small took to his Instagram stories and seemingly clapped back at his ex-signee's explosive claims.

Former Piano Hub signee Hulumeni posted several clips detailing his alleged experience under the record label.

Source: Briefly News