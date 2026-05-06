A 12-year-old pupil from Universitas Primary School in Bloemfontein officially holds a Guinness World Record after completing 47 splits

The record attempt came about after the young boy heard about a similar record online at a family braai

Classmates and teachers cheered him on during his attempt, and people couldn't stop asking how he even discovered he could do this

Chaz Wilson from Bloemfontein. Images: @news24

Source: TikTok

A Grade 7 pupil from Bloemfontein made history at his school on 15 October 2025 when he broke the Guinness World Record for the most splits completed in one minute by a male. TikTok page @news24 shared the video on 5 May 2026, and it showed the moment twelve-year-old Chaz Wilson dropped into split after split. His classmates from Universitas Primary School roared him on and a teacher counted him through every second of it. The energy in the room was electric. It was touching to hear the students chanting his name and willing him further than anyone thought he'd go.

Chaz's dream, trying to do as many splits as he could, started at a family braai in December 2024. Chaz and his cousin came across a video of Liberty Barros setting the female record at 42 splits. He told his mum, Ariena Wilson, that he could do it too. He started practising in the living room that same day.

Getting into the record books

In a recent report by Jacaranda, Ariena shared that she handled the application process herself, which turned out to be quite involved. She had to create an account on the Guinness World Records website, submit a formal request and then follow a strict set of rules. The school was chosen as the venue because GWR needs a public setting with officials present.

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It was in September 2025 when another competitor reached 46 splits. This was when the pressure grew. Chaz had only done one more at that point, so his family had to wait and hope that the submission of his doing 47 would be approved. It eventually was. Chaz completed 47 splits in one minute, and the record was confirmed on the GWR website. When asked how it felt, he said the experience felt great.

Watch the TikTok clip here.

Mzansi debates the learners' Guinness Record

South Africans shared their thoughts and asked questions after the video went up on the TikTok page:

@aaliyah_girl16 shared:

"Bro is in my school, btw, and he is one of the nicest people in our school."

@chelseamerolinnn joked:

"Put it on 2x speed 😭😭"

@yanga_maq asked:

"How did bro even discover this talent?"

@x_sofetch_x said:

"I mean, congrats on your record boytjie, but what originated this plan?"

@appiecidie admitted:

"Didn't know this was an option..."

@choinnors said:

"Watching this in 2x was an experience"

@matthews_sefoko questioned:

"When did he realise he could do this?"

@naddi818 wondered:

"How did he discover he can accomplish all this in under a minute? 😭"

A young boy doing splits. Images: @news24

Source: TikTok

More people in SA making history

Source: Briefly News