Identical twin brothers Kyle and Kendall Lewis from Louisiana graduated from medical school together and matched to work in the same hospital

The brothers grew up doing everything side by side, from early morning basketball training to studying together

People loved their story, with many sharing stories of other twin doctors they knew

Identical twins graduated from the same college and are working in the same hospital. Images: @BlackMenInWhiteCoats

Source: Facebook

A YouTube channel that shares a lot of twin stories, Twins Galah Show, shared the story of Kyle and Kendall Lewis on 14 March 2026. The heartwarming piece quickly captured hearts around the world. The story touched on Kyle and Kendall Lewis, who are identical twin doctors making history in the medical field.

Kyle and Kendall grew up outside New Orleans, in Louisiana. They were raised by parents who were both educators. When asked about how they grew up, they explained that before they were allowed to play video games or watch TV, they had to read a book and report back on it. Multiplication tables were also very important. Their parents, Kevin and Teresa Lewis, built a deep respect for education into their children from a very young age. Both brothers said that this foundation was a big part of why they made it this far.

They also played basketball together growing up, waking up at 6 am to train with their dad before school. They say the discipline and work ethic that came from those early mornings carried them all the way through medical school. After finishing their undergraduate degrees at Louisiana State University, they worked together as medical assistants at an urgent care facility in New Orleans for two years. A doctor they worked for there was a major influence, showing them what it really meant to care for patients and guiding them both towards applying for medical school.

They applied together, got accepted into the same institution, and graduated together from LSU Health Sciences Centre in Shreveport. They then used a process called couples matching to make sure that they were placed at the same hospital. It worked. The young men explained that they plan to eventually open their own clinic together.

Watch the YouTube clip here.

Netizens congratulate the twins on graduating

People were deeply moved by Kyle and Kendall's story that was shared on the YouTube channel @twinsgalahshow:

@Justeye-z5s wrote:

"Must congratulate these fine brothers on their achievements ❤️"

@kathleenamadasun8360 said:

"Kyle and Kendall, wishing you the very best. Awesome indeed!"

@Ms.B000 shared:

"I know twins from Michigan who graduated together from medical school. They studied for eight years at various hospitals around the world, and both are working at hospitals in New York."

@optimizestaffing5624 added:

"There are twin doctors in Jamaica. Congratulations to you both. God bless you, but these young men are not the first in the world. I know twin doctors in Jamaica who are in their 70s. Unfortunately, one of them passed a few years ago."

@Maria-jp3kd wrote:

"Congrats, Kyle and Kendall. Continued blessings. Another set of twin docs to look up, Dr Vince and Dr Vance Moss."

Two twin brothers graduated as doctors and are now working together. Images: @jpshealthnetwork

Source: Facebook

More inspiring graduation stories

Briefly News recently reported on Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini celebrating her wife Lulama's third graduation.

recently reported on Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini celebrating her wife Lulama's third graduation. A young teen mum became the first in her family to graduate, and what she shared had people inspired and emotional.

A woman who once cleaned floors at Yale New Haven Hospital found out she was going back to the same hospital for a different job.

Source: Briefly News