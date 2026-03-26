A woman named Shay Taylor-Allen went viral after finding out she had been accepted as a resident doctor at Yale New Haven Hospital

She worked in the same hospital as a janitor straight after completing matric, before deciding she wanted to become a doctor

People from around the world celebrated her story, with many saying this is exactly the kind of news they need to hear

A young woman celebrating being accepted into Yale. Images: @shayy.taylor

Source: Instagram

A young woman's life came full circle, and ABC News shared the moment on 26 March 2026. Shay Taylor-Allen grew up in New Haven, Connecticut, in the USA. She was raised by her single mother. After finishing high school, she took a job as a janitor at Yale New Haven Hospital to help make ends meet. It was during that time that her mother, Shima, became seriously ill, and nobody could figure out what was wrong. Shay, still a cleaner at the time, went directly to the hospital's CEO to ask for help finding a diagnosis. The CEO helped. That moment changed everything for her. Watching how one person made a difference in her mother's life was what made Shay decide she wanted to become a doctor. She explained that she wanted to do the same for others one day.

Shay worked hard and eventually earned her way into Howard University College of Medicine, where she is set to graduate in May 2026. Then came match day, the day medical students find out which hospital has accepted them for their residency. Shay opened her letter standing next to her husband, with her mother by her side. She matched with her first choice, which was Yale New Haven Hospital. The same place she was born. The same place she once cleaned floors.

She was excited and said that the moment was so surreal, she is still processing it. Her sister still works at the hospital as a janitor, and many of her former colleagues are still there too. She will join Yale's department of anaesthesiology in June 2026 and says every single person in New Haven feels like family to her.

Watch the Instagram reel here.

Netizens praise hospital cleaner turned doctor

People from around the world could not say enough in the comments section on the Instagram page @abcnews's clip:

@klassykenyac wrote:

"I love this for her. Congratulations Queen. Continued blessings on your next chapter ❤️"

@adriac09 said:

"THIS IS EVERYTHING! Congratulations 🎉"

@mrs.brahimi added:

"That's right, girl! Get it done 🙌❤️"

@keefertara wrote:

"Congratulations! These are the doctors I love working with. Those who work hard and appreciate their job."

@latrease84 said:

"Beautiful educated queen ❤️🎉"

@cakes_byjackie added:

"Her dream came true, and that's amazing. Congratulations, Dr! 🎉🎊"

@missycato wrote:

"Glory to God. Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉"

@troyontrend simply said:

"More stories like this."

A young US woman is being interviewed. Images: @abcnews

Source: Instagram

More domestic workers making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on a South African boss who took her domestic worker on a birthday trip, and the destinations had people saying they wished their bosses were the same.

recently reported on a South African boss who took her domestic worker on a birthday trip, and the destinations had people saying they wished their bosses were the same. Two podcasters called out employers for underpaying their domestic workers and had many agreeing with their thoughts.

South Africa's beloved Sis Thembi turned a petrol station into a dance floor, leaving many vibing along with her.

Source: Briefly News