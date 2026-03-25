A woman thriving in the car sales industry showed people that she got spoiled at work

The woman went viral after she reacted to getting special treatment because of her dedication to her job at Hyundai

South Africans shared their reactions to seeing the big surprise that a company had in store for an employee

One Hyundai car dealership impressed many South Africans after doing the most for one of their employees. The lady making a living by selling cars got her moment to shine when she showed up for work, not knowing a treat was waiting for her.

A woman employed at a Hyundai dealership rewarded at work. Image: Tomeng / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video captured a lady's reaction to finding out that she was getting an upgrade in a clip shared on 23 March 2026. She motivated others after showing how her employers recognised her hard work.

In a video on TikTok, a woman @shanelle.reddy employed at a dealership, was over the moon when one of her co-workers handed her a set of keys. It turned out the navy was receiving a company car after doing extremely well in her role. The young lady was extremely excited as she eagerly took the keys and raced outside to use her car. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds Hyundai

Many thought that the lady likely deserved the company car as they raved about her reaction. Online users were raving about Hyundai for giving the young woman her flowers for working hard. Others shared how they were treated after performing well at work. Read people's comments below :

Some posted their experience working in a car dealership. Image: Antoni Shkraba Studio

Source: UGC

🚨K.O MIKKI🚨S_miqaeeeel1510 was impressed by the Hyundai dealership:

"[Sticker] Another reason why my first car will be a Hyundai."

Mc 💙 hoped to get similar treatment at work:

"I’m sending this to my dealer principal 😭"

Bongani GiftofHope Hlophe was touched after seeing how much the car meant to the staff:

"🤣❤️That mini dance she did outside! And believe such things really motivate people. Also you sell it better when you know it ❤️"

Songz shared an experience similar to that of the Hyundai employee:

"I once worked for a small brand, hitting the target every month and never got a demo. Then boom! I got an offer from a Premium brand, a big one. First day the manager gave me a demo, and he said 'here we sell and motivate our staff' 🙌👌"

macgee 🧂 envied the lady working at Hyundai:

"Wow, I remember I hit my targets for five months consecutively and I still didn’t receive a demo."

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Source: Briefly News