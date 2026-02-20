A group of men were standing near a road when they spotted a luxury car, a Ferrari

The excited men were waiting to record the call but a different type of vehicle blocked their view

The video showed the stark difference between the men's reaction to a luxury car to something less glamorous

In a video on TikTok posted on 19 February 2026 people saw how much a group of men were moved by a luxury vehicle. They were standing by the road when they saw an impressive whip coming from a distance and started recording.

Men were angry because of a Bajaj blocking a Ferrari. Image: @shae_spots

Source: UGC

The video captured the moment a different mode of transport that became an inconvenience for the men. The clip showed the man's passion for impressive cars.

In a post on TikTok, by @shae_spots a group of men were eagerly waiting to take videos of a Ferrari on the road. The luxury car was at a robot ,but a Bolt Bajaj was blocking them not taking pictures of the Ferrari. The young men angrily yelled for the Bajaj to move after the driver flashed his headlights thinking they were recording him. When the Bolt took its turn, they happily pointed their cameras at the luxury car that dramatically took off after taking a turn. Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by men's passion for Ferrari

Many people thought the men's attitude toward the Bolt Bajaj was a funny. Read people's hilarious comments about the men's behavior over a car below:

Ferrari sighting in Sandton left men hyped up. Image: Akshay Mehra

Source: UGC

Divan Du plessis commented:

"POV the Bolt guy I think that filming my e I'm ganne be fa aahhhh- voetsek my bolt car is fast too."

Kc gushed:

"Bro was just waiting for the robot to turn green 😂"

ManQ🫥 was amused:

"Bro even flickered his lights 😭"

ibonelelo was in stitches:

"The English version of 'awsuse lomkhukhu wakho'😂"

Mthembu joked:

"I was driving the bolt i thought you guys are taking videos of me."

dreamboy

" 'Turn wena eh' is so Mzansi coded😭😭😭😭😭"

Ryan M. Molefhe imagined why the Bolt driver thought they were filming him:

"Ever seen someone wave to your direction, then you wave back, only to realise that the wave was meant for someone behind you😭🤣"

Sdima Coepysoe Wine imagined how the driver felt:

"The yellow SKHAFTIN is traumatised bathong 😭"

Nobody808 felt the Bolt driver's pain:

"The embarrassment I would have had, if I was walking on the streets, seeing people record me, and say 'hey move wena, not you'."

©️jerry remarked:

"Just because u see a nice car like that doesn’t mean you gotta talk to bro like that because I bet u non of u guys got that car."

Source: Briefly News