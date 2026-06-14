PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A fire broke out at Crown Mines China Square on 13 June 2026, and footage circulated on social media

There are no confirmed links between the incident and anti-foreign protests, despite rumours among online users

South Africans speculating about the origin of the fire expressed concern about the rampant protests aimed at illegal immigration

Black smoke rose from the rooftop of the China Square in Crown Mines. Image: @livingfortomorrow2

Source: UGC

China Square was on fire, sparking widespread alarm. The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) firefighters quickly contained the inferno and prevented it from spreading to adjacent properties, confirming that no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Videos of the fire, such as one posted by @livingfortomorrow2, and the lack of information led to widespread speculation regarding the cause of the inferno. Despite rumours circulating online connecting the blaze to ongoing anti-foreign and anti-illegal immigration protests, authorities have not confirmed the theories. South Africans have been vocal about illegal immigration. In some instances, protests have turned to destruction, which left people worried that there may be a link to the recent fire. Watch the video below:

SA speculated about fire

The incident left locals divided as investigators remain on-site to determine whether the fire was caused by negligence or an act of arson. Others pinned the blame on safety violations, and many lamented the possible job losses to follow for everyday workers. Some went deeper, sharing their worries about a possible fallout with international trade partners like China if it turned out to be arson. Read the comments below:

South Africans rely on stores selling Chinese imports for cheaper goods. Image: Markus Winkler / Pexels

Source: UGC

Paul had strong words for anyone involved in the fire it if it was arson:

“The people responsible for this just made a big mistake, already African country's are outraged at South Africa, now they want to get rid of China as well.”

Love Mzeke agreed that the fire looked bad:

" Do those buildings belong to the Chinese or South Africans? Some people have to think twice before they make decisions."

B had a different perspective on the fire:

“I bet you health and safety violations are the cause of this mess."

Annie Fourie was touched:

"You do realise there are a lot of people who are going to lose their jobs.”

Sanamsdhurumraj was stunned:

“How did fire start, comrades? When fire bridges were there, Khanti, before the fire comrades, this makes no sense.”

Morena Bongata commented:

"One day, you'll dream of South Africa, how it looked. I'm telling you, a stupid person will do things without seeing beyond the results. You're gonna miss South Africa and those you were sharing bread with."

Haysuka Khandiyeke added:

"You are burning and paying other people, you have knowledge about this, You will explain to us."

Other Briefly News used stories about buildings on fire

South Africans were mortified following a fire that broke out in an informal settlement amid protests against illegal immigration in South Africa.

A fire that broke out in Orania reportedly devastated zero businesses, including a restaurant and other infrastructure.

Chaos ensued after 25 shacks were engulfed in flames, and South Africans expressed their horror over the flaming destruction.

Source: Briefly News