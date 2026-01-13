A fire broke out in what appears to be Orania on 13 January 2026, involving several businesses after starting from a restaurant

Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, with residents coming out to watch as fire department officials worked to put out the flames

No injuries were reported in the incident, though the fire damaged nearby buildings and left the community shaken

A firefighter putting out a fire and residents on a street in Orania. Images: hbl_media/Pixabay and newsnexussa/TikTok

A video showing a fire in what appears to be Orania in the Northern Cape has sparked concern among South Africans after footage was shared on 13 January 2026. The clip shows residents of the area standing on a street, watching as emergency services work to put out the flames. In the video, someone records what is happening, showing all of the residents in the area who have come out to see what is going on. Fire department officials can be seen along with other people from the community who have come together to try to put out the fire. The video was shared with text stating that a fire involved several businesses in Orania, which started from a restaurant and damaged nearby buildings. Emergency services responded quickly, and no injuries were reported.

The footage went viral, with many people commenting on the video. They shared remarks about the services that were used to fight the fire, with some asking questions about whether the area has its own emergency services. Others wanted to know more information about the incident. It remains unclear what started the fire, as the exact cause has not been revealed. Luckily, no injuries were reported, so the residents of the area were safe despite the damage to the buildings.

Residents on the street in Orania. Images: newsnexussa/TikTok

Mzansi reacts with jokes and concern

The video has sparked a mix of reactions from South Africans, with some making jokes about insurance and others expressing genuine concern for the community:

Social media users shared their thoughts on the fire video, stating:

@msommer_za joked:

"Insurance companies right now😢😤😭"

@ubuntu_siphesihle_hasi wrote:

"January and fires 😅"

@kcee asked:

"Does Orania have its own emergency services?"

@christos said:

"Everything is gone, just everything is gone."

@yoj added:

"Fire happens everywhere, they will build stronger."

@thabisho_chounyane commented:

"So insurance is in Orania currency."

@debbie gushed:

"I hope no one and animals got injured, and I hope you all are doing OK 😔😔😔"

@nkulu_🤘🏾 explained:

"Orania is a private land like your house in South Africa, hence they will use South African services."

@family_bond joked:

"We stand with the fire in these trying times."

@mark_luke_jacobs stated:

"Sad news, these fires are everywhere lately. I am happy no injuries were reported."

@lebongoepe5 wrote:

"May God be with them, I pray there are no fatalities."

@macandis joked:

"Thoughts and prayers to the fire."

