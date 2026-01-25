A video has gone viral of members in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia chanting aboard a plane

The supporters were on their way to East London ahead of Julius Malema's appearance before a court

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the actions of the members, sharing mixed reactions to it

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

EFF supporters were seen chanting and dancing during a flight to East London, where Julius Malema was appearing in court. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Alexander Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

EASTERN CAPE – A recent flight to East London has sparked mixed reactions online over the actions of some of the passengers.

The flight, from Johannesburg to East London, turned rowdy mid-air as people in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia started chanting loudly, clapping and putting their hands in the air.

The incident happened on Thursday, 22 January 2025. The moment, which was caught on camera, has since gone viral online.

Video captures EFF members chanting mid-flight

In the video, several people who were dressed in red and wearing red berets were seen standing in the aisle, and chanting loudly. While clapping and putting their hands in the air, they also moved up and down the aisle.

Some passengers kept their heads straight ahead or down, not taking notice of the mid-air antics, while others watched the members. There were no physical altercations seen in the video, and neither were the members asked to return to their seats during the brief clip.

The airline is investigating the matter.

EFF members were on their way to support Julius Malema

The EFF members were among thousands who were heading to East London to support party leader Julius Malema. Malema was appearing before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 23 January 2025, for pre-sentencing proceedings.

The pre-sentencing hearing was in relation to his conviction for discharging a firearm in 2018. Due to the huge number of supporters expected at the proceedings, security had to be beefed up around the court.

The proceedings were ultimately postponed, and final heads of arguments will be heard on 15 April 2026.

EFF supporters were on their way to support Julius Malema, who appeared in court. Image: Randell Roskruge

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to viral video

The video sparked differing reactions online, as some criticised the actions of the members, while others found nothing wrong with it.

Those who were against it:

Johny Truelove said:

“They think they are on their way to a Polokwane rally by bus.”

Erna Erika Houtzamer agreed:

“They don’t know the difference between a taxi and a plane.”

Lesedi Rebecca Malope questioned:

“One was even jumping. Who jumps in a plane mid-air?”

Sivalingam Ganasen asked:

“So, were any arrests made? If a normal paying passenger started being rowdy, he or she would have been arrested.”

Those who supported it:

Leon Tuta asked:

“Which aviation law says that no singing is permitted?”

Thabang Bonang stated:

“I was on the same flight and spoke to many passengers after the flight about how they felt about the singing. They were all happy, and this one guy from England said it was great to hear the Africans singing, and it gave him goosebumps.”

Moeketsi Tlali said:

“Kaizer Chiefs people sing on the plane. Rugby fans sing their ugly songs, and the Lion King crew sing the ngonyama thing. Stop this hypocrisy.”

Michael Phakathi added:

“I'm not an EFF fan, but I would have joined you fighters.”

Malema says no prison can silence him

Briefly News reported that Malema addressed supporters outside the East London Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape.

His address came after he appeared for his pre-sentencing hearing after the court found him guilty of discharging a firearm in public.

Malema told supporters that even prison would not prevent him from standing up for his ideals and for black people.

Source: Briefly News