Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has spoken out about the tense standoff at Addington Primary School in Durban, where parents clashed over the enrolment of learners

He called for a national discussion on immigration, saying South African children must be protected, while foreigners who break the law should leave

The monarch stressed that his message was not about hate, but about responsibility, urging everyone in KwaZulu-Natal to respect the law and maintain peace

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

King Misuzulu made controversial comments on the Addington Primary School row. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has spoken out about the tense standoff at Addington Primary School in Durban, where parents clashed over the enrolment of learners.

King Misuzulu addressed the issue during his speech at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana on 22 January 2026. Referring to the Addington incident and broader concerns about immigration, the King spoke, making controversial comments, in a viral clip circulating on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Our sisters, we are being hurt by you and your love for foreigners,” the King said, drawing both murmurs and applause from the crowd.

Speaking about children born to South Africans and foreign nationals, he added,

“What can we say? We have to call them our nephews.”

The King said South Africa must have a serious national discussion about immigration and its impact on society.

“We must sit down as a nation and figure out how to deal with this. Even if my nephew is fathered by a foreigner, the child must remain, and the foreigner must go,” he said.

What incident was he referring to?

Parents clashed over enrolment at Addington Primary School in Durban. The confrontation, which unfolded earlier this week, escalated to the point that police were deployed to the area to maintain calm as tensions ran high. The incident drew national attention and reignited a broader debate about immigration, access to public services, and social cohesion.

Parents at the school were reportedly at loggerheads after claims emerged that local children were being sidelined in favour of foreign nationals. Advocacy group Operation Dudula also arrived at the scene to support South African parents who said they felt unfairly treated and marginalised. The situation became increasingly heated, prompting law enforcement to intervene to prevent violence and restore order. Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the Chairperson of the Education and Health Subcommittee for the African National Congress visited the school and denied that any preferential treatment was given to foreign learners.

King Misuzulu comments on foreigners in SA.

The monarch’s comments echoed a strong message he delivered earlier in the week, when he warned that misbehaviour and disrespect would not be tolerated in KwaZulu-Natal. Speaking to a large crowd, King Misuzulu said people who come from other countries must respect South Africa’s laws, culture, and communities, and must not bring crime or disorder into the province.

He stressed that foreign nationals who cannot live peacefully in South Africa always have the option of returning to their home countries.

“Everyone has a home they can go back to, but for us South Africans, this country is our only home. We cannot just leave and go somewhere else, ”he said

King Misuzulu added that KwaZulu-Natal must remain a place of peace, dignity, and respect and framed his remarks not as an expression of hatred, but as a call for responsibility and accountability.

“My message is not about hate,” the King said. “It is about responsibility. Everyone living in KZN must respect the law and the people.”

Police were called to keep calm outside Addington Primary School as the standoff amongst parents continued. Image:@DelaKufaPatriot/X

Source: Twitter

Other articles on the Zulu Monarch

Previously, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini condemned reckless taxi conduct following the tragic Vanderbijlpark crash that resulted in the deaths of schoolchildren, calling the loss deeply painful and urging stricter regulation of public transport. He emphasised the need for accountability and greater enforcement of safety standards to prevent further loss of life. His remarks underscored a broader call for responsible behaviour within the transport sector to protect vulnerable learners.

In other news, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini publicly forgave suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu for allegedly leading a police raid on his Mashobeni palace earlier this year, despite expressing deep concern that such an event was unprecedented and troubling. He made the gesture of forgiveness during a reconciliation imbizo, invoking a Zulu proverb about not attacking a man when he is already in difficulty, in the context of Mchunu’s current legal troubles and allegations facing him. The king used the platform to emphasise the importance of unity and to move past the incident while reaffirming his leadership amid ongoing controversies.

Source: Briefly News