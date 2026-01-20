Pastor Under Investigation After Humiliating Boy Over 'Gay Mannerism' During Church Service
- An investigation has been launched into a pastor for allegedly humiliating a boy during a service
- The video triggered widespread public outrage before being removed from TikTok
- An LGBTQIA+ activist condemned the incident as harmful to vulnerable children
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.
GAUTENG, MIDRAND - A pastor at a Midrand church is under investigation after a video circulated on social media showing him allegedly humiliating a young boy during a church service.
Pastor mocking boy’s 'gay mannerisms'
The Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Rights Commission confirmed on Sunday, 18 January 2026, that it would probe a TikTok video involving Nigerian preacher David Uche of the Righteous and Faithful City Church. The footage showed the pastor with a minor and the child’s mother, during which he allegedly mocked the boy, described him as having “gay mannerisms”, and claimed to have “fixed” him.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The video, which was first reported by City Press, triggered widespread public outrage before being removed from TikTok. City Press reported that the church distanced itself from the clip, stating that it did not share the video and that the content did not reflect the church’s official position. The church also indicated that it respected children’s privacy and dignity and acknowledged the seriousness of the concerns raised.
Public to submit formal complaints
According to News24, CRL Rights Commission spokesperson Mpyiakhe Mkholo said the commission had noted the matter and would investigate. He added that the commission was urging members of the public to submit formal complaints, stressing that anyone was entitled to lodge one. LGBTQIA+ rights activist Sibonelo Ncanana-Trower, affiliated with OUT LGBT Well-being and co-chair of the National Task Team addressing issues of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics, condemned the incident.
Ncanana-Trower said the video showed a child being publicly humiliated by adults, including the child’s parent. He added that parents and caregivers had a duty to protect children and warned that failing to do so could expose them to harm. He further said the silence of other adults present reflected a collective failure to intervene, allowing a child to be turned into a spectacle under religious authority.
Devastating consequences
Ncanana-Trower said the incident underscored the vulnerability of LGBTQIA+ and gender-nonconforming children, particularly in spaces meant to nurture and support them.
He added that such actions could have devastating consequences in a country where queer youth already face disproportionate levels of bullying, violence and mental health challenges. He stressed that South African law was clear that every child was entitled to dignity, safety and protection, adding that no belief system justified the public humiliation of a minor.
Mzansi divided after congregation gifts pastor a car
In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African pastor received a luxury car from his congregation, leaving him visibly stunned and emotional.
The viral TikTok video captured the moment and sparked widespread discussion about generosity and priorities within church communities.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za