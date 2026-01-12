A Methodist church service in Gqeberha descended into chaos after police ushered a pastor from the pulpit mid-sermon, leaving congregants stunned

A viral video of the incident sparked widespread debate, with conflicting reports over whether the priest was arrested or removed to prevent a disruption

Online reactions were sharply divided, as some criticised police for intervening during the service while others said the clip did not show the full context

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A clip of a Methodist priest being led away from the pulpit has gone viral. Image:Nicolas Guyonett/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE- Chaos and disbelief erupted in a Gqeberha church on Sunday, 11 January 2026, after a Methodist priest was unexpectedly removed in the middle of a church service.

Congregants watched in shock as four police officers entered the church hall and headed straight for the pulpit, turning what should have been a moment of worship into a scene of confusion and unanswered questions.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A video shared by MDN News showing the incident quickly gained traction on social media.

In the clip, a female congregant can be heard in disbelief asking, “Are they going to the pastor?” Moments later, police officers are seen accompanying the priest, dressed in white clerical robes, to the back of the stage as the service descended into chaos. Some congregants gathered together singing, clapping and dancing, while others chose to walk out of the church.

Various reports give conflicting explanations of the incident

Conflicting accounts have since emerged about what prompted the police intervention. While many initially assumed the pastor had been arrested in connection with an alleged offence, other reports suggest officers were responding to a disturbance and were acting to protect him from individuals within the church who were opposing him.

Facebook user Valile Wessels commented that the South African Police Service received a call from an individual identified as Aninomazi, reporting a planned disruption at a church service at Nangoza Jebe Hall. According to Wessels, SAPS members attempted to calm the group upon arrival, but when tensions failed to subside, officers approached the priest and requested a brief meeting backstage to de-escalate the situation. Wessels added that following the intervention, the noise died down, several congregants left the building, and the service continued peacefully.

Social media responses

The incident sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning why police could not have waited until after the service if an arrest was necessary. Others argued that the short video clip did not show the full context of what had transpired.

@StarJay_23 asked:

"What did he do for them to embarrass him like this? Couldn't they wait for the church to end so they can question or arrest him."

@vipkalombo said:

"Couldn't they just wait after the service? What a blatant disrespect of the church and congregation."

@NdumyMbingo clarified:

'Not arrested, he was ushered out."

@spoon369 joked:

"I was so ready to quit alcohol and join a church, then I saw this video, it changes everything."

@Adoradomingo1 commented:

"Why do you spread lies?? The pastor was ushered out because of the disruption by those opposed to him."

Church's match-making moment went viral

The incident has drawn comparisons to previous viral moments involving church services. In August 2025, a video from Apostle Mohlala’s ministry sparked intense online debate after a Sunday service turned into a public matchmaking exercise. The clip showed the pastor calling single men to the front of the church and encouraging them to choose women from the congregation, igniting discussions around faith, culture and modern relationships.

Four police officers entered the church and led the priest away from the pulpit. Image: SA Police Service/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Other articles about the church

Previously, Briefly News reported that a service at Zayoni Kingdom Catholic Church in Waterloo, north of Durban, was violently disrupted on 19 September 2025 when two armed suspects allegedly robbed about 60 congregants at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly entered the church around 9 pm, demanded cellphones and fled the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured.

In another incident involving a church setting, ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, apprehended an alleged drug dealer in Etwatwa after the suspect was reportedly selling drug-laced baked goods to minors. Several teenagers were rushed to the hospital. Khumalo said he intervened after church members alerted him to the dealer’s activities and later handed the suspect over to SAPS with assistance from the Public Order Policing unit.

Source: Briefly News