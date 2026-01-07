A social media account shared an emotional post of the destruction caused by a massive blaze that started on Tuesday in the Western Cape

The heartbreaking images were posted on X, while the creator’s post was shared on Facebook, where hundreds of people shared their feelings about the tragedy

Social media users were deeply moved and expressed deep sadness, calling for the spirit of Ubuntu to help those who lost everything

Mossel Bay families have started the year with heavy hearts after losing their homes and belongings to wildfire. Image: Chris Wade NTEZICIMPA

Source: UGC

A widespread wildfire left several families in Mossel Bay without homes after the disaster broke out on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, and spread into the morning of Wednesday.

Photos of the destroyed properties were shared on X by @tndaba, while Facebook user DRONE FANATICS SA shared a moving post, in which he described how the incident had reminded him of the Knysna tragedy.

In the Facebook post, the content creator admitted to posting frequent updates about the disaster, noting that it was truly heartbreaking. He explained that Mossel Bay was hit hard by the flames, and that it was difficult to imagine the fear and devastation people felt during the similar Knysna fire tragedy. Facebook user DRONE FANATICS SA concluded the post, saying it was difficult to think about what so many residents went through and how much was lost in such a short amount of time as the fire moved through the area.

Community reels from massive loss after fast-moving fire

The pictures shared on X showed homes completely burnt out, with no roofs or windows remaining. One house still had visible white smoke drifting from the exposed rafters and glassless windows. In another, a car was found completely charred inside the garage, suggesting the owner might have been away on holiday when the fire struck.

Many viewers expressed deep sympathy for the victims and prayed that no lives were lost in the disaster. Image: cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

Mzansi is saddened by the Mossel Bay fire tragedy

The Facebook post garnered nearly 400 comments from a heartbroken online community, which offered many prayers for the families affected. Many viewers hoped that there were no fatalities, while others worried that the lives of the victims might never be the same again. One user called for unity in helping the affected people and mentioned that the spirit of ubuntu was needed to support the community. Others from across the country shared messages of strength for those who are now facing the challenge of rebuilding after the tragedy.

User @Evered Clive Killerby said:

"Heartbreaking indeed. I bet weather conditions are involved, but hopefully, future plans will help in reducing the amount of loss in these circumstances. So sad that so many have lost their life-long savings."

User @Vaughn Bolton shared:

"Rise Mzansi, rise - let's show the world what we are made of, and help our fellow South Africans."

User @Jacoleen Fred commented:

"My heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy. I could not even watch the footage; it was too heartbreaking. God will restore, just keep on praying and stay positive. You will survive. 🙏."

User @Michelle Botha prayed:

"I'm so sorry 😔 for what happened to all those 🌹 people who are going through this tough time, but let us all pray. God bless your children, you will never forsake them, stay in their lives, they all need you more than ever. Amen 🙌🙏."

User @Jeanette Watkins shared:

"So tragic."

User @Valerie Vida Munro added:

"This is devastating."

See the X post below:

