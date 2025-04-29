Rachel Kolisi, the estranged wife of Springbok captain Siya, shared an emotional post about her gratitude for her family's safety after fire threatened homes near Cape Town

The mom's post was shared on Instagram, showing the mountain fire not too far from her home and the smoke that filled the area

Mzansi was touched by her post, with many sending prayers and praising her little boy for helping out

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Rachel Kolisi informed her followers that she and the kids were safe, thanking firefighters for working tirelessly. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Cape Town mountains have once again experienced wildfires, which threatened people's homes, forcing them to leave and look for safety havens. Rachel Kolisi and her kids were also among those who had to pack their bags and head out to a safe place while praying for their home to be safe.

She took to her Instagram account @rachelkolisi to post a series of photos, showing how close the flames came to their home, and thanking everyone who helped out.

Kolisi family's close call

The mother of two shared 10 picture slides accompanied by an update on their safety and a note of gratitude, saying she was thankful that the fire didn't reach their home. She gave a big shout-out to firefighters and the local community for pulling through during the time of uncertainty. She also gave a shout-out to her two friends @carliannsmithy and Dale, saying she couldn't have made it without them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The picture slides included a selfie of her in the car and a few others of the fire, not too far from their home. Another picture shows the family's bags packed, ready to evacuate the premises, and one of little Nick helping a man carry a large water pipe, showing big boy energy in the chaos.

See the Instagram post here.

Mzasi is glad for the family's safety

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing how grateful they were that both the family and their home were safe from the fire. Many said they would continue praying for them, worried that the fire might start up again. Some could relate to Rachel's experience, sharing similar stories of their own. Nick's actions touched many people, with some calling him a little hero.

Mzansi thanked God that the Kolisis were safe from the wildfires around parts of Cape Town. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

User @natalielance9 added:

"Your boy is becoming a man, working hard 🥺😍."

User @fabkaybe shared:

"❤️ Oh MaRiri, we thank God for your safety. That’s scary, I’m sorry that you and the kids went through that. We thank the Lord for keeping you and the kids safe."

User @janelledoria said:

"So stressful and scary....went through the same here in the Amathole Mntns. So glad you are feeling safer!"

User @k.after.c added:

"It’s absolutely shocking the whole mountain ablaze 😱 Huge shout out to the firefighters 👏 Stay safe everyone 🙏."

User @reallyineedaname said:

"When bags are packed, ready for evacuation, it becomes all too real! Thank goodness you and the family are safe 🫂."

User @alletaneziwe shared:

"Thank God 🙏. We were worried yho."

3 Briefly News articles about the Kolisis

News channels reported that Siya Kolisi was considering a move from Durban to Cape Town to rejoin his former team, the Stormers, just to be close to his family.

Rachel Kolisi took her estranged husband's little sister to her matric dance, leaving many social media users praising her.

Siya Kolisi made it to renowned sports presenter Sarra Elgan's Top 5 Rugby Characters for his inspirational influence on and off the field.

Source: Briefly News