A woman shared a video of her glamorous traditional Venda wedding on her TikTok account

Both the bride and the groom wore shoes from luxury fashion houses — Jimmy Choo for the woman and Louis Vuitton for the man

Many people on the internet adored the celebration and the extravagance that came with it

A woman shared a glimpse of her stunning traditional Venda wedding, captured by Anza R. Images: @gorgeousd47

Source: TikTok

A Venda woman had the internet entering her comment section with admiration after she shared a clip of her traditional wedding ceremony, which was nothing short of extravagant and stylish.

In the post she shared on her TikTok account, it can be seen that the lobola celebration of Fulu and Ndidzu took place on 26 April 2025, with emerald green seen throughout the video.

While the bride donned Jimmy Choo heels, the groom slipped his feet into Louis Vuitton loafers. He also drove in an Audi to the venue.

The bride also sparkled in her traditional attire during the legal process and while dancing with the love of her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Viewers also got to see the many cows the bride's family received as part of the lobola negotiations.

Internet users love the extravagant wedding

Hundreds of local social media users flooded the post's comment section, not only to give the videographer their flowers but to also swoon over the couple's traditional wedding ceremony, which oozed elegance galore.

The gorgeous woman shared some pictures she took on the day of her wedding, captured by Anza R. Images: @gorgeousd47

Source: TikTok

@adee1103 laughed and told people on the internet:

"Whatever you do, marry into wealth! I saw some sushi. I would have loved to be there. It’s my favourite."

An impressed @nubiankat said of the ceremony:

"Opulence 💯, class💯, money💯 beauty 💯 rich in culture 💯. I have been wowing like an ambulance because yoh."

@king.vithiza wrote in the comment section:

"Traditional weddings are beautiful. Congratulations."

@madlamz_zi, who felt conflicted, shared:

"I've always said I'll never get married, but now I'm confused. I think I just haven't met someone worth marrying. This is beautiful."

@mj_wa_advocate, who seemed to have attended the special occasion, said to the stunning bride:

"Every scene was just as serene as the song in real time. I enjoyed your beautiful wedding. A blessed marriage to you both."

@siphiwokuhle_kay1 told people on the internet:

"Yey, money is important, guys. It gives you access and options. This is so beautiful!"

@lesego_329 added in the comments:

"I feel so rich watching this as muvenda. I hope my future husband is well prepared to do this."

Take a look at the wedding celebrations in the TikTok video below:

3 Other wedding-related stories

In another article, Briefly News reported about a content creator who showed a stunning wedding venue, which included a unique glass house, outside Cape Town.

reported about a content creator who showed a stunning wedding venue, which included a unique glass house, outside Cape Town. A Zion Christian Church (ZCC) couple tied the knot in a proudly cultural celebration. Online viewers praised their look, vibes and the unity shown throughout the ceremony.

A couple won a few hearts across South Africa when they had a simple yet beautiful wedding at Home Affairs, followed by a small celebration with family and friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News