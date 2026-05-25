“Egusi and Pap”: Nigerian Woman Living in SA Shares Meal She Prepared for Her Xhosa Boyfriend
- A Nigerian woman living in South Africa shared a video preparing traditional egusi soup for her Xhosa partner
- Egusi soup is a popular West African dish made using ground melon seeds alongside vegetables, meat and seasoning
- Cross-cultural relationships often create opportunities for people to experience different food traditions and everyday customs
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Food often becomes one of the biggest ways cultures connect, and one woman living in South Africa recently shared how she brings part of her Nigerian heritage into everyday life.
Content creator @bambistrands_za posted a video on 24 May 2026 showing herself preparing a traditional Nigerian meal for her Xhosa partner. The woman made egusi soup, a well-known West African dish popular in countries such as Nigeria. Egusi soup is traditionally prepared using ground melon seeds, which create its distinctive thick texture. The dish is commonly cooked alongside ingredients such as spinach or leafy vegetables, meat, stockfish, dried fish, peppers, onions and seasoning.
The creator explained that her South African partner enjoys the dish, offering a glimpse into how relationships can blend cultures through shared experiences and food traditions. Cross-cultural households frequently introduce people to flavours and customs they may never have experienced before.
What ingredients are in egusi soup?
Different Nigerian households often prepare egusi differently depending on family traditions and regional influences. Some versions include beef, tripe or goat meat, while others focus more heavily on vegetables and seafood. The meal is often served alongside swallow foods such as pounded yam, eba or fufu.
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Living in another country can sometimes bring moments of cultural adjustment, but food often becomes one of the easiest bridges between different backgrounds. From ingredients and cooking styles to family traditions around meals, food remains one of the strongest ways people connect across cultures. The meal prepared by user @charlesevans29 showed Mzansi how different cultures can mix and co-exist
Watch the TikTok vlog below:
Mzansi comments on her meal
Abe wrote:
“Egusi with semolina is my favourite.”
Thabang_m wrote:
“It does look appetising, I don’t know if it’s the pap that’s making me want to try it. 😂😂😂”
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Gehl from South Ahh wrote:
“Please filter your comments. You can put unwanted words into your keyword list so the comments don’t appear on your page. 🙂❤️”
Rifumo wrote:
“Nah, he didn’t lie… Pap goes very well with egusi. 😩❤️”
MmagweOne wrote:
“Please put salt in the water, not on the pap. You salt while the water is boiling, then you add your porridge after.”
Nomasibulele wrote:
“Where are you getting egusi seeds cc? Can you show me? I tried to Google, but I’m not sure I got the right answer. 🙏”
Zweshino wrote:
“I love this for you, my sister. I’m also Xhosa. I love how you love my brother. May you keep each other long. 🥰🥰🥰”
Zizipho Bomvu wrote:
“This is a genuine question. Fish doesn’t really smell nice, doesn’t drying it make it worse?”
Jemma Nyamakazi wrote:
“When am I invited? Egusi is my favourite.”
TinyikoEssentialTheplanner wrote:
“Next time, please call me so I can learn two things for my husband. 😭”
3 Other Briefly News stories about food
- A Facebook group shared two photos showing South African chicken feet versus Nigerian traditional meat dishes.
- A young American TikTok user shared his first experience at RocoMamas and gave his thoughts on the food.
- A South African man shared a food review that was a viral hit as he tasted cuisine from a different country.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za