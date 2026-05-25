Dr Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the recent tensions between South Africans and foreign nationals in the country

The Build One South Africa (BOSA) South African said government failures led to growing frustration in South Africa

Social media users criticised Maimane for his comments, with many unhappy with his comments about Ubuntu

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BOSA leader Dr Mmusi Maimane argued that xenophobia was not Ubuntu. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Dr Mmusi Maimane has criticised organisations and citizens that are taking the law into their own hands and targeting fellow Africans, insisting that this won’t fix the country.

The Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader made the comments during an Africa Day commemoration on Monday, 25 May 2026. Addressing the public at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg, Maimane said that foreigners were being used as scapegoats for legitimate public frustration at the government’s failures.

What did Dr Maimane say?

During his address, the BOSA leader stated that it was the government that should be held accountable for its failure to manage the country’s borders and for failing to provide centres for immigrants to register.

“We ought to hold government accountable for underfunding the Border Management Authority, and for its absolute failure to uphold our laws. Too often, government fails in its responsibilities and then allows citizens to direct their anger toward the immigrant instead of toward failed leadership and broken governance,” Dr Maimane said.

He added that there was a shortage of housing, pressure on healthcare facilities, and rising unemployment in the country, leading to many feeling abandoned.

He added that these issues led to frustration, which resulted in people blaming and attacking foreigners.

Mmusi Maimane criticised organisations and individuals who harassed foreign nationals, as anti-illegal immigration sentiments grow in the country. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Dr Maimane says xenophobia is the opposite of Ubuntu

The BOSA leader added that migration must be regulated, while calling for human dignity to be protected without exception.

“Xenophobia is the antithesis of Ubuntu,” he said.

He added that xenophobia was not patriotism, justice, or economic policy, but rather the language of fear, tribalism, and division.

“We condemn xenophobia without hesitation and without qualification. No grievance, economic or otherwise, can justify violence, intimidation, looting, or the dehumanisation of another African,” he exclaimed.

While Dr Maimane has criticised the actions of some, March and March has denied that their actions were xenophobic. The South African Police Service has also warned that such violence and intimidation will not be tolerated.

South Africans weigh in on Dr Maimane’s comments

Social media users weighed in on the BOSA leader’s comment, but many criticised him for it.

TK Vee said:

"Ubuntu is suspended until further notice - South African Proverb.”

Tobela Riverside Mlanjeni stated:

“Him thinking we will take him seriously.”

Retha Rafeer added:

“It’s nice when you can speak like this when you have food.”

Thando Tshabalala claimed:

“Ubuntu is what got us here.”

Teddy Tshepo Sibiya said:

“We Africans, born in South Africa, believe that everyone should be proud of their own country and identity. People should live in their countries with dignity, and when travelling or staying in another country, they must respect the laws, culture, and people of that nation. Respect goes both ways.”

Nontokozo Kamntwana Zulu exclaimed:

“Ubuntu is on pause until further notice.”

March and March calls for national shutdown

Briefly News also reported that a member of the March and March movement said that the organisation was calling for a national shutdown.

Sandile Dube made the comments on Africa Day, after the Minister of Defence dismissed their demands regarding illegal foreign nationals.

March and March continue with anti-illegal immigration marches across the country, and now wants a national shutdown on 30 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News