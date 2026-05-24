Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize recently released a statement to address a phoney Facebook page, posing as her and spreading misinformation to her supporters

The controversial businesswoman and media personality emphasised that the page was not hers, and that the views shared on it did not reflect her personal opinions

This comes days after MaMkhize allegedly downgraded a great deal and showed off her rumoured new car, leading to mixed reactions on social media

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Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize distanced herself from the fake Facebook page using her name. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Flamboyant businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has had enough. The wealthy media personality went online on 23 May 2026 to warn her fans and followers about a fake Facebook page that was pretending to be her.

MaMkhize made it very clear that she does not own the page, despite it being verified, and told her followers not to believe anything posted on it.

"I would like to categorically distance myself from the fake Facebook account and post currently circulating under my name. Although the account appears to be verified, it is neither managed, authorised, nor affiliated with me in any way."

The Kwa'MaMkhize star explained that the fake profile is spreading lies and that the opinions shared there have absolutely nothing to do with her.

"The statements being shared from that page are false and do not reflect my views, values or position. I am not affiliated with any political party, political movement or political commentary associated with that account. I chose to be a businesswoman, not a politician, and I intend to remain that way."

She attached screenshots of the fake page, named Mammkhize, which had posted a highly controversial statement that immediately set the timeline on fire. The post sparked a fierce debate by comparing South Africans to foreign nationals from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, and Nigeria. It dove straight into the sensitive topic of job opportunities in Mzansi, boldly accusing South Africans of being lazy and refusing to work hard for lower wages compared to their African neighbours.

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize addressed the fake Facebook page using her name and images to spread misinformation. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Adding fuel to the fire was an AI-generated collage of MaMkhize's photo alongside pictures of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu, two highly controversial figures and political commentators who are no strangers to making headlines.

MaMkhize emphasised that her team was investigating the unauthorised use of her name and image and warned fans against engaging with it and to only rely on her official pages for authentic information.

This warning comes at a very busy time for the Mbabane Highlanders AM owner, who has been trending for months for all the wrong reasons.

Just days ago, social media users went into a frenzy after rumours started spreading that MaMkhize has significantly downgraded her lavish lifestyle. The timeline was left completely divided after she showed off a rumoured new car, with many people debating whether her run-in with SARS had forced her to live a more modest lifestyle.

See MaMkhize's post below.

Social media reacts to MaMkhize's statement

Fans and peers gathered in the comment section with reactions to the fake page.

Actress Phindile Gwala could relate:

"I wonder how Facebook verifies fake accounts. Sorry, friend, I have a verified account there, apparently it posts horrible things about people."

prince_ramadimetja_mashangoane admired MaMkhize:

"My fighter! Remain strong and blessed, always."

adoniszanele said:

"We are going to report it. Thank you, mama."

lumiphakadehhhh added:

"And it looks so convincing because it’s verified. Askies, mama."

Mzansi weighed in on the fake Facebook page posing as Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize leads her football team in viral video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize leading a motorcade of her Mbabane Highlanders squad ahead of a match.

The video sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with many unmoved by the businesswoman's display of wealth and power.

Source: Briefly News