Nirvana Nokwe remained staunch in her accusations against former fellow actor Bonko Khoza, and she appeared on a national broadcaster regarding her allegations

The former actress discussed statements made by Bomb Production, which was behind Red Ink , where the alleged sexual assault took place

Nirvana Nokwe did not hold back during the interview, where she reiterated her claims against Bonko Khoza and the subsequent fallout as a result of her accusations

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Nirvana Nokwe shed light on Bomb Production's Bonko Khoza sexual misconduct investigation. Image: @nirvananokwe / @bonkokhoza

Source: UGC

Nirvana Nokwe once again addressed the serious accusations that she levelled against popular actor Bonko Khoza. Following his vehement denial and explanation by Bomb Productions, Nirvana took it a step further, getting her broadcast on an official news channel: NewzroomAfrika.

A social media post by @Newzroom405 announced that Nirvana would appear on a show to talk about her allegations against Bonko Khoza. The former actress started by saying the initial apology that Bonko Khoza allegedly made on set after Bomb Productions got involved was just to shut her up. Next, she addressed Bomb Productions, saying that their investigation was not trustworthy because it was internal. Nirvana pointed out that investigations typically require a third party who would be able to make an unbiased call. Nirvana was also never interviewed about the incident when the production company pursued their investigation. Watch her full interview with a Newzroom405 journalist below:

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South Africans support Nirvana Nokwe

Many people commented on the latest interview of Nirvana, expressing their continued support despite the public's divided reactions. Online users are supporting the former actress, wishing her well in her endeavour against Bonko. Read the comments below:

Bonko Khoza received support from fellow actors and official backing following Nirvana Nokwe's accusations. Image: @bonkokhoza

Source: UGC

@BrightSparkAstr was moved:

I love how she's not backing down."

@marcia_breeze commented:

"Kanti when they say there was no evidence, they refer to an investigation they conducted on themselves, by themselves and she wasn't even called to be questioned?"

@KoenaMokoenaaa applauded Nirvana:

"I love how she isn’t letting all the hate stop her from standing up for herself and others. She really understands that this is bigger than just her, but for the film industry as well. I pray God gives her strength to continue fighting."

Others were critical of Nirvana for going on TV:

@MbathaSime67703 said:

"You can see its a cry for help, and people are ignoring her, she needs help guys."

@ReTlaRengMara argued:

"And if you watched, you would know that she was never interviewed or a part of the very investigation, Bomb Productions claims to have done. It was informative and shows how shady the company is!"

Popular South African actors rally behind Bonko Khoza

Briefly News previously reported that Actress Ayanda Borotho rallied behind her former Ithonga co-star, Bonko Khoza, this week after Nirvana Nokwe alleged that she was sexually assaulted on set.

Khoza also received support from Lerato Mvelase and more industry colleagues on Monday, 18 May 2026, when he broke his silence.

The former The Wife trended on social media over the weekend when his former Red Ink co-star, Nirvana Nokwe, accused him of sexual assault.

Source: Briefly News