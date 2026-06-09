Thato Immaculate expressed frustration over ongoing divorce questions from fans after her public announcement

Fans criticised Thato for her divorce reaction, citing her previous public disclosures about her marriage

Thato revealed the reasons for rejecting reconciliation with Gash1 shortly after the divorce announcement

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Thato Immaculate sparked backlash after responding to questions about her divorce. Image: callherthato

Source: Instagram

Fans have called out former Big Brother Mzansi star Thato Immaculate Mokoena after she expressed frustration over being repeatedly questioned about her divorce from Gash1. The reality TV star candidly opened up about life after publicly announcing her divorce in a video shared on her YouTube channel on Sunday, 7 June 2026.

Thato first stunned fans when she released a statement on Saturday, 11 April 2026, that she and Brandon “Gash1” Mthombeni were divorcing after nearly three years together. At the time, she followed up with further context about what led to the breakdown of the marriage, which only fuelled more curiosity among her fans.

Thato Immaculate rants about her divorce

Despite her earlier clarification, social media users have continued to pester her with questions about her divorce. On 7 June 2026, Thato Immaculate said that she is tired of being asked about her split from Gash1. She shared that she only made the divorce announcement public because her marriage had been public.

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“I was pretty much publicly married if you were, because I came onto the worldwide internet to tell you that I am married. So, then I came out two months ago with a statement, and I said I am no longer married. And there have been a lot of opinions,” she said.

In the same video intro, Thato took a firm stance, making it clear she would not be diving into further details about her divorce. She also pointed out that those curious about the specifics should rather direct their questions to her estranged husband, Gash1.

“I can already predict the headlines and tweets. ‘Thato makes a video addressing her divorce.’ Mind you, the whole video is about the fact that I’m not going to address it. I’m not going to tell you. I don’t owe you an explanation. Stop asking me for an explanation. If you want to know something, ask him. That's the video,” Thato Immaculate said.

Fans call out Thato Immaculate after her divorce rant

X (Twitter) user @babelulua shared a clip of Thato Immaculate ranting about being asked about people asking her about her divorce. The X user criticised her reaction, arguing that she had previously shared her private life publicly and, as such, should expect continued public interest. The post was captioned:

“She told us about her divorce unprovoked, ha re botsa gore why ware omanya.”

Watch the clip below:

In the comments, social media users argued that she opened the door to public scrutiny by announcing her marriage and divorce online.

Here are some of the comments:

@DuduNgubane3 asked:

“Why is she shouting? She’s the one who invited the public into her private affairs.”

@88mabilisa said:

“I think it's only kicking in now that she is a divorcee.”

@dudusind remarked:

“We can’t ask him because you announced unprovoked! So, I don’t blame those who seek further details! This will send a clear message to you to learn to do your private business privately.”

@MrsNoma questioned;

“Why is she so mad… her anger is misplaced 🤞🏾”

Fans called out Thato Immaculate for ranting about her divorce. Image: callherthato

Source: Instagram

Thato Immaculate reveals why she refused to reconcile with Gash1

In the same video, Thato Immaculate revealed why she rejected Gash1's attempt to reconcile just hours after she announced their divorce, as reported by Briefly News.

She shared that she refused to reconcile with her child's father, even though he arrived with his family to discuss the matter.

Source: Briefly News