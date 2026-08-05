A TikToker named Ben tested South Africans on the streets with Grade 2 questions, offering a beer to anyone who got it right

Some contestants stumbled on basic maths and general knowledge questions that most primary school learners would know

The last contestant won a can of Carling Black Label by correctly spelling a single word

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Ben TikToker

Source: TikTok

A TikToker named Ben turned a simple cooler box into a street quiz on 4 August 2026, challenging South Africans to answer Grade 2-level questions for a beer.

The rules were straightforward. Get the question right and walk away with a can. Get it wrong and walk away with nothing but a bruised ego.

When grade 2 questions get hard

The first contestant was asked how many continents there are on earth. He confidently answered 12, and walked away empty-handed. A second man redeemed himself by correctly naming how many minutes are in an hour. Things took another dip when one contestant was asked to solve 6x4 and could not. Someone else knew that a spider has eight legs, scoring themselves a win.

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The same contestant who failed the multiplication question was then asked what fruit is famously known for keeping the doctor away. He failed that one too.

The final contestant faced the simplest question of them all: spell the word “beer.” He got it right, letter by letter, and walked away clutching a can of Carling Black Label.

Watch Ben quiz South Africans on the street in the full TikTok clip:

Mzansi reacts to the street quiz

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

@ju$t-Bruce joked:

“Legend says he’s still wondering.”

@Babu_Mkhulisa laughed:

“B ear ear was a killer. 😂”

@MrMM cheered:

“You’re doing good work bro, may your cooler box never run dry. 👏🏽”

@manelsibz added:

“😂 Keep it going bro.🔥 You’ll lose a lot more beers but it’s good continent (pun).”

Source: Briefly News