Nomfundo Mlotshwa issued a public statement responding to comments JazziQ made on a recent podcast about the 2020 JazziDisciples break-up

She denied being responsible for the group's split and noted her daughter is now old enough to see social media commentary

Mlotshwa called on JazziQ, real name Tumelo Manyoni, to stop linking her to the split, stating it would be her only statement on the matter

The mother of Josiah De Disciple’s child responded to Mr JazziQ over JazziDisciples split remarks. Image: _nomfundoo, mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Josiah De Disciple's baby mama, identified as Nomfundo Mlotshwa, has broken her silence after JazziQ's comments on a podcast reignited old rumours about what caused the JazziDisciples split back in 2020. Her statement, shared on X on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, was direct and firm — she did not break up the duo.

The drama traces back to an episode of JazziQ & Friends, an AmaPiano podcast that premiered on YouTube on Monday, 4 August 2026. During a conversation with guest host Moozlie, JazziQ, whose real name is Tumelo Manyoni, suggested that the partnership began falling apart after Josiah became romantically involved with someone.

"But he did meet someone, you know, and as soon as you met that person, things started going South. Yeah, we had a very strong policy about how we wouldn't let a woman come between us," he said.

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Josiah De Disciple’s baby mama hits back at Mr JazziQ

Mlotshwa's response was pointed. She addressed Tumelo directly, stating he had made comments on multiple podcasts that kept a false narrative alive. She noted that Josiah himself has never publicly explained why he left the group, and made clear she would not be speaking on his behalf.

Beyond the split allegations, Mlotshwa raised a broader concern about how women are spoken about on public platforms, describing the manner as degrading and objectifying. She also brought her daughter into the picture, noting the child is now old enough to come across social media commentary about her mother.

"This will be my only statement on the matter," she made her position unmistakable.

SA reacts to Josiah De Disciple's baby mama's statement

Mzansi, however, was divided over whether the statement was necessary at all. Some questioned whether JazziQ had even mentioned a woman directly, while others felt Mlotshwa had little to add.

@lucky_dybala pushed back on the premise entirely:

"I watch the podcast JazziQ; he said he doesn't know why they split because he just saw the statement. He never mentioned anything about a woman."

@Lehlo_Khalo was unimpressed:

"This was so unnecessary, hey? No cares about her, we want Josiah to say something, not yena. We don't even know her."

@simplytee23 had a different take:

"She must just release the files and move on. Powerful statement though."

@emmarentia_ raised a more layered question:

"Did she move on or not with Josiah? While dating Jazzi's friend. Because that can be very tricky with friendship."

@KatapillarK defended JazziQ:

"That time Tumelo said he does not know; till today he does not know. He never mentioned a lady or anyone for that matter. This one just wants to be relevant using Tumelo's name."

@_ayoungman21 was blunt:

"Said she is here to account for her part, only to proceed and say nothing really. Shouldn't have bothered."

Josiah De Disciple has yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Nomfundo Mlotshwa responded to Mr JazziQ. Image: mrjazziq, _nomfundoo

Source: Instagram

Mr JazziQ roasted after remarks about Xhosa men

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mr JazziQ made controversial remarks about the Xhosa community during a Podcast and Chill with MacG episode that aired on 30 July 2026.

Chris Excel fired back at Mr JazziQ on X, posting photos of the DJ's legs and comparing them to Minnie Dlamini's.

Source: Briefly News